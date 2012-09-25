353 results for

5 Things Nobody Wants to Hear

How do I know these things are the things nobody wants to hear? Because I was the one saying them over and over until I was blue in the face, until...

#Wayne Dyer #relationships #happiness #mindfulness #personal growth
Jennifer Pastiloff
September 25 2012
Mental Health

This Mental Illness Can Hide In Plain Sight

And cultural clichés make them all the harder to spot.

#anxiety #functional nutrition #eating disorders
Georgina Berbari
February 25 2019

4 Things I Learned from a 2-Year-Old

I am writing this high above the clouds. I am sitting in a small plane with nothing much to do except reflect on the place I am leaving. That place is...

#relationships #happiness #gratitude #mindfulness #personal growth
Jennifer Pastiloff
September 19 2012
Spirituality

6 Simple Ways to Balance Your Root Chakra

Bonus: They're actually pretty fun.

#chakras
Jennifer White
April 14 2012
Personal Growth
Beauty

13 Better-For-You Beauty Buys You Can Find At Whole Foods

Whether you're looking for toxin-free makeup, an all-natural body scrub or essential oils for a DIY project, chances are Whole Foods will have you...

#beauty #skin #whole foods
Allie White
October 8 2015
Love
Parenting

How Yoga Changed My Life & Helped Me Give Birth Naturally

It wasn't until I commited to my yoga practice that I experienced something for the first time in a long time—hope.

#healing #pregnancy and yoga #happiness #meditation #mindfulness
Jennifer White
March 29 2012
Personal Growth
Personal Growth

6 Ways to Get Unstuck

You know, when you feel like you are plastered to a wall?

#visualization #happiness #mindfulness #personal growth #funny
Jennifer Pastiloff
August 14 2012

4 Steps to Create Your Joy List

“What is a joy list?” you may find yourself saying out loud over your morning coffee and Facebook as you read this.

#Goodness #abundance #personal growth #goal setting #affirmations
Jennifer Pastiloff
August 8 2012
Personal Growth

5 Ways to Let Go of the Stories You Tell Yourself

How many times a day do we make up stories in our heads, either about ourselves or the people around us or the world we live in?

#visualization #mindfulness #mind body connection #personal growth #yoga
Jennifer Pastiloff
August 6 2012
Personal Growth

Do You Expect Bad News...Or Miracles?

“You'll be happy to know that the universal law that created miracles hasn't been repealed."

#Wayne Dyer #personal growth quotes #happiness #abundance #personal growth
Jennifer Pastiloff
July 27 2012
6 Lessons in Learning to Live Life Without Your Loved One

Every one of us will unfortunately face the reality of losing someone close to our heart.

#love #healing #relationships #happiness #mindfulness
Jennifer Hawkins
February 17 2012
