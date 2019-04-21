3316 results for
You'll Win Easter With This Simple, Gut-Healing Peeps Recipe
They take literally 10 minutes to make.
This Savory Turmeric Sauce Will Make Everything You Eat Anti-Inflammatory & Way More Delicious
Seriously, you can drizzle it on anything for instant oomph.
Loving Your Instant Pot? Here's A Gut-Healing Soup To Warm You Up
It supports digestion & detoxification!
Yes, Healthy Curly Fries Exist — Here's How You Can Make Them
It's as easy as ordering in diner food but way healthier.
Café Gratitude's Vegan Cinnamon Rolls Are The Perfect Sunday Project
The very best morning treat from Cafe Gratitude in Los Angeles.
The Chef Of NYC's Vegan Hot Spot Shares THE Most Delicious Way To Eat Broccoli
You'll never look at vegetables the same way again.
Get Your Romance On: Two Aromatherapy Recipes For A Sexy Weekend
The alluring, aphrodisiac essential oils included in the aromatherapy recipe blends below include natural properties known to attract, boost...
This Broccoli Quinoa Bowl Is The Perfect Meal For 2
It includes immune-boosting and heart-healthy ingredients!
This Herbalist's Fermented Cranberry Salsa Is Gut-Healing & Tasty
This spicy, tangy, fruity salsa is a perfect treat.
The Ultimate Better-For-You Butternut Squash Mac 'n' Cheese
Did someone say comfort food?
These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat
Chocolate and peanut butter are a perfect match, after all.
3 Easy & Affordable Paleo Breakfasts To Start Your Day Off Right
These Instant Pot recipes are nutritious and quick to make!
12 Go-To Weeknight Dinners You Need In Your Life, According To Wellness Influencers
Take a cue from the pros.
Two Of The Best Foods Ever Come Together For This Crazy Delicious Recipe
Meet your new favorite food.
7 Healthy Dinner Ideas For When You're Broke + Just Can't
What mbg editors (aka the healthiest people ever) eat.
4 Healthy Tricks To Turn A Bowl Of Soup Into An Actually Filling Meal
Plus, they make everything way tastier.
These 33 Easy, Healthy Lunch Recipes Are All The Meal-Prep Motivation You Need
From quick collard wraps to make-ahead slow-cooker stews.
The Apple Crisp (With A Twist!) That We’ve Been Making All Season Long
The Apple Crisp (With A Twist!) That We’ve Been Making All Season Long
This Chia Seed Chocolate Collagen Pudding Is Perfect For Summer
Cool, decadent, light—this chocolate chia seed pudding infused with collagen peptides is all of those things and more.
This Pad Thai Salad Is A Lighter Version Of The Takeout Classic
A light, colorful version of a Thai takeout classic.