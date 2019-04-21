3316 results for

Yes, Healthy Curly Fries Exist — Here's How You Can Make Them

It's as easy as ordering in diner food but way healthier.

#easy meals #organic #gluten-free
Jamie Schneider
December 5 2019
Café Gratitude's Vegan Cinnamon Rolls Are The Perfect Sunday Project

The very best morning treat from Cafe Gratitude in Los Angeles.

#dessert #vegan #breakfast #gluten-free
Eliza Sullivan
April 19
Get Your Romance On: Two Aromatherapy Recipes For A Sexy Weekend

The alluring, aphrodisiac essential oils included in the aromatherapy recipe blends below include natural properties known to attract, boost...

#aromatherapy #beauty #abundance #green living
Angela Peterson
July 23 2016
This Broccoli Quinoa Bowl Is The Perfect Meal For 2

It includes immune-boosting and heart-healthy ingredients!

#vegetarian #easy meals
Caroline Muggia
April 4 2019
This Herbalist's Fermented Cranberry Salsa Is Gut-Healing & Tasty

This spicy, tangy, fruity salsa is a perfect treat.

#gut health #functional nutrition
Devon Young
October 29 2019
These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Chocolate and peanut butter are a perfect match, after all.

#dessert #vegan #snacks #gluten-free
Eliza Sullivan
June 4
3 Easy & Affordable Paleo Breakfasts To Start Your Day Off Right

These Instant Pot recipes are nutritious and quick to make!

#Paleo #breakfast
Caroline Muggia
March 13 2019
7 Healthy Dinner Ideas For When You're Broke + Just Can't

What mbg editors (aka the healthiest people ever) eat.

#dinner
Liz Moody
October 9 2017
Functional Food
These 33 Easy, Healthy Lunch Recipes Are All The Meal-Prep Motivation You Need

From quick collard wraps to make-ahead slow-cooker stews.

#lunch #easy meals
Stephanie Eckelkamp
March 10 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR So Delicious Dairy Free

The Apple Crisp (With A Twist!) That We’ve Been Making All Season Long

#partner #mbgfoodwithbenefits
Krista Soriano
October 30 2019
This Chia Seed Chocolate Collagen Pudding Is Perfect For Summer

Cool, decadent, light—this chocolate chia seed pudding infused with collagen peptides is all of those things and more.

#skin care #mbgsupplements #Collagen #mbgfoodwithbenefits
Alexandra Engler
May 19
This Pad Thai Salad Is A Lighter Version Of The Takeout Classic

A light, colorful version of a Thai takeout classic.

#functional nutrition
Jamie Schneider
October 2 2019