10 Awesome, All-Natural Uses For Baking Soda

Whenever I fall in love with a product I tend to buy it in bulk. It's cheaper, more convenient and you never have to be afraid of running out of it.

#wellness #dairy #healthy foods #food
Nathalie Chantal de Ahna
August 28 2013
Personal Growth
Food Trends
Personal Growth

How to Follow Your Heart in Your Career

When we're true to ourselves, we will never go astray.

#happiness #abundance #personal growth #goal setting
Shannon Kaiser
January 25 2012
Spirituality
Women's Health

10 Reasons Stress Can Be Dangerous For Your Health

Here are 10 concrete ways stress is possibly the most dangerous toxin your body faces every day.

#stress #mbgsupplements
Robin Berzin, M.D.
July 20 2014

6 Big Weight-Loss Mistakes I've Made As A Dietician (And How To Avoid Them)

My first year working as a dietitian and weight loss coach at a high-end health club, I cried — A LOT. Getting clients was hard. Figuring out my...

#happiness #personal growth #weight loss #self-acceptance
Corinne Dobbas
July 20 2014
Integrative Health

3 Chemicals To Avoid If You Have Children (And What To Use Instead)

The top synthetic ingredients to avoid and DIY products to use instead.

#toxic #beauty #happiness #skin #parenting
Tata Harper
June 8 2014
Integrative Health

11 Famous Vegetarians In History + What We Can Learn From Them

Last week Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Airlines, announced that he was giving up eating beef after studying its impact on the environment. This...

#vegetarian #richard branson #albert einstein #vegan #food
Joel Kahn, M.D.
July 15 2014
Spirituality
Integrative Health
Off-the-Grid
Functional Food

What I Eat In A Typical Day: "Feed Me Phoebe" Tells All

As a food woman of many trades — cookbook author, culinary instructor, and gluten-free chef — I spend the majority of my day cooking and shooting, or...

#wellness #what I eat in a day #healthy foods #food
Phoebe Lapine
November 14 2015
Friendships

The Most Dangerous Narcissist You'll Ever Meet

If someone's dogma makes you feel trapped and judged rather than liberated, then it does not serve you.

#empowerment #friendship #toxic relationships #dating
Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
April 6 2017
Routines

The Only Workout You Need To Beat Anxiety

An emotional/physical workout to help ease anxiety.

#anxiety #happiness #fitness #mindfulness #mind body connection
Rupa Mehta
January 1 2016

8 Habits That Rob You Of Happiness

Humans are largely habitual creatures, and, unfortunately, this hard-wired ability can be used for good or ill. While we may earnestly avow that we're...

#acceptance #happiness #joy #body image #compassion
Hannah Sentenac
July 8 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR Amazing Grass

Your Morning Checklist: 9 Health Hacks This Wellness Expert Is Crazy About

Peep this busy blogger and yoga teacher's must-steal health hacks, from greens powder and full-fat coffee, to intuitive movement and walking breaks.

#smoothie #nutrition #alkaline #wellness #fat
Jordan Younger
April 5 2017
Recipes
Functional Food

10 Steps To Help You Kick Your Sugar Habit For Good

Since I was young, I’ve had a nagging sweet tooth — craving America’s (and the world’s) most popular recreational drug: sugar.

#addiction #cleanse #detox #healthy foods #sugar
Summer Rayne Oakes
July 7 2014