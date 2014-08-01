4598 results for

How I Went From Substance Abuse To Green Juice

I grew up in the late 1970s, when Cookie Crisp cereal and Fruity Pebbles were a part of a complete breakfast. The family patriarch was 60 pounds...

#alcohol #fitness #addiction #wellness #detox
Marcus Antebi
August 1 2014

10 Things I Did To Lose 160 Pounds Without Ever Dieting

I never did diets. I simply kept finding ways to live a healthier, more conscious life. Here are the top factors that led to the dramatic change.

#weight loss #health #weight loss success
Joe Bernstein
January 30 2016
Personal Growth

How My Body Image Obsession Almost Killed Me (At 26)

I was constantly haunted by the idea that a "real man" had a certain body type, a certain muscle structure, a certain build.

#body image #self-acceptance
Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
December 11 2015

7 Signs You Might Be Dating A Psychopath

About a decade ago, I became involved with a guy I jokingly referred to as “a Romantrix.” Don’t bother Googling that term. I made it up to describe...

#love #relationships #happiness #personal growth #self-awareness
Karen Salmansohn
July 30 2014
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

Have you been secretly lusting? Intense attraction will be all-consuming—but these very situations could take a dramatic turn. What starts out as a...

#personal growth #astrology #spirituality
The AstroTwins
May 8 2017
Love

5 Signs You’re Dating An Avoidant + How To Deal

Is there hope for the avoidant? Here's what you need to know about people with avoidant attachment styles.

#toxic relationships #dating #affirmations
Emily Gaudette
May 8 2017
Personal Growth

9 Ways To Find Balance Before Completely Losing Control Of Your Life

How to employ the powerful skills of redemption and resilience.

#balance #death #work #addiction #wellness
Emily Nolan
April 18 2014
Personal Growth

How To Find Your Purpose & Happiness

Want to find your purpose?

#abundance
Partner Post
April 9 2013

6 Foods That Have WAY Too Much Sodium

In recent months, there's been a lot of talk about the dangers of eating too much sugar or fat, but it seems like everyone forgot to address salt. I'd...

#sodium #nutrition #salt #healthy foods #food
Joel Kahn, M.D.
June 20 2014

My 10-Year Marriage Ended. And Then I Started Dating Again ...

I woke up suddenly, feeling disoriented, knowing something was horribly, horribly wrong. I couldn't breathe. My chest was heavy, my head was fuzzy...

#love #relationships #breakup #personal growth
Julie Morey
January 26 2016
Parenting

I Had 4 Miscarriages In 3 Years. Here's How I Finally Got My Happy Ending

After I tied the knot in 2011 at age 27, I got pregnant immediately — but what came afterward wasn't all rainbows and butterflies.

#fertility #motherhood
Kristen Jamie
January 26 2016

7 Tips To Attract A Life Partner Who's Also Your Soul Mate

Your soul mate is a complement to you. When you meet her or him you both feel like you've known each other forever, and there's a deep bond. The...

#love #relationships #communication #self-acceptance
Michele Meiché, PhD
July 28 2014
Personal Growth

10 Songs To Help You Find & Fulfill Your Calling

Music to help you navigate through your hero's journey.

#music #happiness #personal growth
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
January 25 2016
Functional Food

10 Powerful Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder + How To Use It

Touted as the new green tea, this superfood provides some amazing benefits.

#Herbs #tea #superfoods
Allison Young
December 7 2015
Spirituality

Spirit Almanac: Your Guide To Celebrating March's Mystical Holidays

This month, we're unpacking the mystical magic of March with flower essences, candle rituals, and powerful women's gatherings.

#holistic healing #Spirit Almanac #spirituality
Emma Loewe
March 7 2017

7 Things You Should Never Say To Your Partner

It's never fun to fight, but arguments are an unavoidable part of any healthy relationship. When your well-being is so closely tied to another...

#love #relationships #happiness #self-awareness #communication
Kellee Khalil
July 26 2014
Functional Food

Really, Yoga's Not About Touching Your Toes

When most people learn that I teach yoga, the most common response I hear is, “I can’t do yoga, I can’t even touch my toes, I’m just not made for it.”...

#happiness #personal growth #yoga
Angelica Olstad
September 30 2013