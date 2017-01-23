4658 results for

Recipes

Want To Reset Your Metabolism? This One-Day Plan Is All You Need

Plus, everything you're doing that's messing with your metabolism.

#metabolism
Lyn-Genet Recitas
January 23 2017
Love

14 Quotes To Restore Your Faith In Love

These are my favorite 14 quotes I collected, along with brief explanations of the various relationship stages.

#love #relationships #personal growth #inspiration
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
February 14 2015

How To Heal Your Gut & Maintain Your Ideal Weight

If you have stubborn weight problems, you may be suffering from gut dysbiosis, an imbalance in the bacteria that live in your gut. Gut dysbiosis can...

#nutrition #food as medicine #digestion #healthy foods
Dr. Gerard Mullin
June 10 2015

Gluten-Free Recipe: Blueberry Coconut Pancakes

For those mornings when you want a little something special for breakfast, but don't want to put a lot of time in. This is a huge crowd pleaser- young...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy foods #food
Laura Madden
June 19 2013

Darn Good Date Balls (Raw, Vegan, And Gluten Free Recipe)

I'm always looking for snacks that I can grab on the go, especially when I’m heading out the door to yoga. I find that having a treat about 30-minutes...

#gluten #happiness #personal growth #vegan
Jesse Lane Lee
June 19 2013
Beauty
Motivation

What You Don't Know About Easing Menopause (But Should!)

As women approach their late 40s to early 50s, many are anxious about what menopause will mean for them. I've heard women compare this experience to...

#hormones #fertility #Acupuncture #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Robert Youngs, LAc, Dipl.OM
June 9 2015
Functional Food

8 Foods Nutrition Experts Won't Go Near

Guaranteed you've eaten at least one of these recently.

#Paleo #empowerment #gut health #GMO #vegan
Liz Moody
March 9 2017

How To Get Better At Handstands (Even If You've Never Done One Before)

Not only are handstands an incredibly effective way to build shoulder and upper-body strength, they're great for core strength, increasing your...

#abs #yoga poses #fitness #wellness #yoga
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
June 26 2014

Why I Traded Boardrooms In NYC For Surfboards In Costa Rica

After three intense years of working as a consultant at one of the largest professional services firms in the world, I picked up and moved to Costa...

#career #manifestation #work #personal growth
Erin Robinson
June 8 2015

Can Drinking Wine Help You Lose Weight?

I've noticed a pattern among my lean friends: Many of them enjoy a glass of red wine instead of having dessert.

#how to lose weight #wellness #weight loss #wine
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
June 7 2015

Raw Recipe: Wildflower & Blueberry Ice Cream

Last spring I went on a wild foraging guided tour through Central Park, I left the park with three bags full of edible, wild, nutrient-dense, amazing...

#raw foods #healthy recipes #raw foods recipes #healthy foods #food
Abra Pappa
June 17 2013
Motivation

Lame Excuses For Not Strength Training + How To Stop Making 'Em

Throw the excuses out the window and add it into your routine!

#training advice #workout #fitness #training
Camilla Moore, D.C.
June 6 2015
Recipes

The Perfect Summer Salad (Vegan Recipe)

This simple salad is sure to become one of your spring and summer staples.

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Marietta McEvilly
June 16 2013

Padma Lakshmi On Her Morning Routine, Motherhood + More

We recently got a sneak peek into the diet of the sexiest Top Chef judge, author, actress and mom, Padma Lakshmi. Our interest was piqued, so we sat...

#celebrity #nutrition #wellness #food
mindbodygreen
April 25 2015
Parenting

How To Raise Your Kids Without Yelling Or Punishing

You'll be sure to stop every temper tantrum in its tracks

#mindfulness #communication #motherhood #parenting
Leony Vandebelt
February 6 2015

11 Simple Ways To Crank Up Your Well-Being & Thrive

I worship the religion of self-care because I worship at the altar of well-being. Well-being is our greatest currency in life. Taking care of...

#stress #mind body connection #relaxation #personal growth #boundaries
Naomi Pabst, PhD
June 21 2014
Integrative Health