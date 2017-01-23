4658 results for
Want To Reset Your Metabolism? This One-Day Plan Is All You Need
Plus, everything you're doing that's messing with your metabolism.
14 Quotes To Restore Your Faith In Love
These are my favorite 14 quotes I collected, along with brief explanations of the various relationship stages.
How To Heal Your Gut & Maintain Your Ideal Weight
If you have stubborn weight problems, you may be suffering from gut dysbiosis, an imbalance in the bacteria that live in your gut. Gut dysbiosis can...
Gluten-Free Recipe: Blueberry Coconut Pancakes
For those mornings when you want a little something special for breakfast, but don't want to put a lot of time in. This is a huge crowd pleaser- young...
Darn Good Date Balls (Raw, Vegan, And Gluten Free Recipe)
I'm always looking for snacks that I can grab on the go, especially when I’m heading out the door to yoga. I find that having a treat about 30-minutes...
How To Get The Best Night's Sleep Of Your Life + Wake Up Looking Sexy As Hell
Essential oils, the ultimate sleep-inducing tonic, and more.
3 Things I Tell Anyone Who's Trying To Get Fit, Strong & Live Longer
Here are a few ways to get started.
What You Don't Know About Easing Menopause (But Should!)
As women approach their late 40s to early 50s, many are anxious about what menopause will mean for them. I've heard women compare this experience to...
8 Foods Nutrition Experts Won't Go Near
Guaranteed you've eaten at least one of these recently.
How To Get Better At Handstands (Even If You've Never Done One Before)
Not only are handstands an incredibly effective way to build shoulder and upper-body strength, they're great for core strength, increasing your...
Why I Traded Boardrooms In NYC For Surfboards In Costa Rica
After three intense years of working as a consultant at one of the largest professional services firms in the world, I picked up and moved to Costa...
Can Drinking Wine Help You Lose Weight?
I've noticed a pattern among my lean friends: Many of them enjoy a glass of red wine instead of having dessert.
Raw Recipe: Wildflower & Blueberry Ice Cream
Last spring I went on a wild foraging guided tour through Central Park, I left the park with three bags full of edible, wild, nutrient-dense, amazing...
Lame Excuses For Not Strength Training + How To Stop Making 'Em
Throw the excuses out the window and add it into your routine!
The Perfect Summer Salad (Vegan Recipe)
This simple salad is sure to become one of your spring and summer staples.
Padma Lakshmi On Her Morning Routine, Motherhood + More
We recently got a sneak peek into the diet of the sexiest Top Chef judge, author, actress and mom, Padma Lakshmi. Our interest was piqued, so we sat...
How To Raise Your Kids Without Yelling Or Punishing
You'll be sure to stop every temper tantrum in its tracks
11 Simple Ways To Crank Up Your Well-Being & Thrive
I worship the religion of self-care because I worship at the altar of well-being. Well-being is our greatest currency in life. Taking care of...
11 Reminders To Help Highly Sensitive People Feel Happy & Whole
Can you pick up on others’ energy?
A Functional Doctor On The Percentage Of Your Paycheck That Should Be Spent On Your Health
Welcome to mbg's new series: Well Spent.