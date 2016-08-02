4590 results for

Parenting

I'm A Yoga Teacher Who's Pregnant With Twins. Here's What I Eat In A Day

Check out how this yoga instructor and busy mom (who's also expecting twins!) stays nourished.

#pregnancy #what I eat in a day #healthy foods #food
Kristin McGee
August 2 2016

9 Things You Need To Know Today (November 8)

The top wellness news including what daylight saving does to your brain, Gwyneth Paltrow's latest business venture, and how researchers are trying to...

#news #news roundup
Leigh Weingus
November 8 2016
Food Trends
Spirituality

5 "Healthy" Foods That Can Turn Unhealthy Quickly

“I would never devour six bowls of spinach,” my friend said recently, “so why can I polish off half a jar of almond butter in one sitting?”

#wellness #weight loss #food
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
June 19 2015
Recipes

3 Recipes That Prove Summer Is The Best Time To Eat Soup

Honeydew soup with matcha and mint, anyone?

#soup #food
Nicole Centeno
July 29 2016
Functional Food
Travel

City Guide: Check Out How Yogi Tara Stiles Does New York

We've got her fave spots to eat, move, and unwind. Check 'em out.

#new york city #City Guide
Tara Stiles
November 4 2016

Summer Heirloom Tomato, Avocado & Herb Salad

One of the most versatile, simple, and delicious ways to use summer produce (while preserving those gorgeous colors) is tossing it into salads. The...

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Christina Bedetta, R.D., LDN
July 17 2014
Change-Makers
Recipes

4-Ingredient Chocolate Cake Bites

These healthy cake bites taste just like German chocolate cake.

#cacao #healthy recipes #vegan #food #vegan recipes
Andrea Hood
May 7 2014
Integrative Health

3 Reasons To Meditate RIGHT After You Have Coffee

I’ve managed to stick with my meditation practice consistently for the past three years, and the benefits have been enormous. The calming effects have...

#meditation #mind body connection #meditation tricks #mindfulness meditation
Nathan Wiebe
September 7 2015

Are You In A Toxic Relationship? Ask These 11 Questions To Find Out For Sure

"When we compromise ourselves, when we make ourselves small—we diminish the unique qualities that make us the loving, lovable, irreplaceable beings...

#love #relationships #toxic #personal growth #self-care
Halley Bock
November 1 2016
Women's Health

The Perfect Essential Oils For Cramps, Bloating & All Your Other Hormone Health Woes

The best essential oils for your period week, ovulation, follicular phase—and all the symptoms that come with these hormone fluctuations.

#hormones #essential oils
Mariza Snyder, D.C.
December 16 2018
Home

10 Toxic Products No One Needs

This stuff just so happens to be where a lot of toxic chemicals lurk.

#toxic #slideshows #environmentalism #detox
Healthy Child Healthy World
November 22 2013
Women's Health

I Got A $45 Fertility Assessment & I Learned More Than I Thought I Would

What you can really learn from a fertility consult, including how many eggs you have in your ovarian reserve.

#fertility #infertility
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
December 15 2018
Integrative Health

Vitamin C: The Immune-Boosting, Skin-Supporting Nutrient You Should Be Getting Plenty Of

The health benefits of vitamin C, including fighting cancer, colds, and premature aging.

#supplements #anti-aging #antioxidant #immunity
Marvin Singh, M.D.
December 13 2018
Functional Food

7 Ways To Wake Up In The Morning — No Caffeine Necessary

Start the day with a buzz—just not from coffee.

#drinks #mbg Brain Health #breakfast #energy
Liz Moody
August 10 2018