10 Rules To Eat The Cleanest Foods Possible

When it comes to purchasing food, protecting our bodies often goes hand-in-hand with protecting the environment ... so if you follow a few simple...

#toxic #environmentalism #fish #wellness #meat
Maria Benardis
June 6 2014

Gluten-Free Recipe: Chewy Goji Berry Bars

Busy morning? Traveling? Experiencing mid-day snack cravings? That shouldn't mean you have to compromise your health. If you don't have time for a...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #coconut oil #food
Sarah Diedrick
May 17 2013

7 Ways To "Think" Your Way Out Of Physical Pain

That mind-body connection has never been stronger.

#pain #mental health
Joe Tatta, DPT, CNS
October 7 2016
Friendships

What Ancient Fossilized Poop Is Teaching Us About Gut Health

We're all familiar with the process of inflammation. Whether it's the inflamed skin compliments of a mosquito bite, or the redness of an arthritic...

#autoimmune #inflammation #health #microbiome
David Perlmutter, M.D.
August 13 2015

Quinoa & Fennel Salad

Adding freshly chopped lime or lemon flesh to a salad will be a revelation to those who haven’t tried it before. Against the mild and nutty quinoa, it...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods #food
Yotam Ottolenghi
September 30 2014

Out-Of-This-World Blueberry, Vanilla & Maple Raw Tart

Raw desserts offer us all an opportunity to indulge in incredible flavors and textures, without compromising our waistlines.

#dessert #healthy recipes #vegetarian #raw #vegan
Tara Bliss
April 23 2014
Functional Food

Why This AcroYogi Makes It A Point To Get Upside Down & Sweat Every Single Day

"Even if something in your personal or work life doesn't go spectacularly, if you work out, you go to sleep with some sense of accomplishment."

#AcroYoga
Leigh Weingus
September 28 2016
Recipes

Healthy Takes On 3 Classic Comfort Foods

Typically comfort foods have a high carbohydrate content that triggers the release of serotonin in our brains that makes us feel warm and fuzzy....

#nutrition #healthy recipes #food #whole foods
Jessica Blanchard
April 10 2015
Spirituality
Home
Motivation

5 Ways To Make Everyone Want To Be Around You

We live in a world where people often think you have to be really pretty, slim, witty and smart to succeed in life. To get your dream partner. Your...

#happiness #personal growth #goal setting
Nathalie Chantal de Ahna
May 1 2014

Why This Cardiologist Hates Hospitals (Funny)

Dr. Joel Kahn, an integrative cardiologist and clinical professor of medicine, spoke on a panel at MindBodyGreen's revitalize wellness summit about...

#health
mindbodygreen
June 14 2014
Recipes
PAID CONTENT FOR Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine

How IVF Is Removing Cancers From Family Lines: A Reproductive Geneticist Explains

Read more to learn about preventing inheritable cancers with IVF.

#partner #fertility
Krista Soriano
October 29 2018

Try This Amazing Moroccan-Spiced Cauliflower & Carrot Salad

Spices are the under-appreciated superfoods of the kitchen, delivering a host of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds. Crack open your spice...

#nutrition #vegan #food #vegan recipes
Allison Day
April 15 2014