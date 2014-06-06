4533 results for
10 Rules To Eat The Cleanest Foods Possible
When it comes to purchasing food, protecting our bodies often goes hand-in-hand with protecting the environment ... so if you follow a few simple...
Gluten-Free Recipe: Chewy Goji Berry Bars
Busy morning? Traveling? Experiencing mid-day snack cravings? That shouldn't mean you have to compromise your health. If you don't have time for a...
7 Ways To "Think" Your Way Out Of Physical Pain
That mind-body connection has never been stronger.
mbg Gift Guides: 11 Presents They'll Want To Use Forever & Ever
Lifetime guarantee = money well-spent.
What Ancient Fossilized Poop Is Teaching Us About Gut Health
We're all familiar with the process of inflammation. Whether it's the inflamed skin compliments of a mosquito bite, or the redness of an arthritic...
Quinoa & Fennel Salad
Adding freshly chopped lime or lemon flesh to a salad will be a revelation to those who haven’t tried it before. Against the mild and nutty quinoa, it...
Out-Of-This-World Blueberry, Vanilla & Maple Raw Tart
Raw desserts offer us all an opportunity to indulge in incredible flavors and textures, without compromising our waistlines.
5 Vegan Principles That Will Keep You Feeling Amazing, Whether You're In Your 40s Or 80s
Glow from the inside out.
Why This AcroYogi Makes It A Point To Get Upside Down & Sweat Every Single Day
"Even if something in your personal or work life doesn't go spectacularly, if you work out, you go to sleep with some sense of accomplishment."
How to Make a Lighter Guacamole (with Superfoods!)
Some people crave cookies. I crave guacamole.
Healthy Takes On 3 Classic Comfort Foods
Typically comfort foods have a high carbohydrate content that triggers the release of serotonin in our brains that makes us feel warm and fuzzy....
9 Spiritual Reads That Never Fail To Boost My Good Vibes
Peace out, bad vibes.
4 Hidden Household Toxins You Should Be Avoiding (Especially If You Have Children)
And what to look for instead.
The Personality Type That Benefits Most From Exercise
It provides a great dose of "me" time.
5 Ways To Make Everyone Want To Be Around You
We live in a world where people often think you have to be really pretty, slim, witty and smart to succeed in life. To get your dream partner. Your...
Why This Cardiologist Hates Hospitals (Funny)
Dr. Joel Kahn, an integrative cardiologist and clinical professor of medicine, spoke on a panel at MindBodyGreen's revitalize wellness summit about...
Tomato & Brown Rice Salad Over Roasted Portobello
One of my favorite go-to meals.
What Does A "Normal" Period Look Like? The Ultimate Guide To Your Cycle
The stuff they don't teach you in health class.
How IVF Is Removing Cancers From Family Lines: A Reproductive Geneticist Explains
Read more to learn about preventing inheritable cancers with IVF.
Try This Amazing Moroccan-Spiced Cauliflower & Carrot Salad
Spices are the under-appreciated superfoods of the kitchen, delivering a host of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds. Crack open your spice...