11 Products That Support Your Pet's Natural Diet

Support your furry friend's health today!

#dogs #grain-free
Caroline Muggia
February 16 2019

Energizing Morning Oatmeal

We all know it can be hard to get the day started on chilly mornings. Here's one of my favorite warming and energizing breakfasts.

#healthy recipes #almond milk #vegan #healthy foods #vegan recipes
Ilene Godofsky
November 30 2013

Good Sleep Can Change Your Life. Here's How To Get It

If you’re looking for an increase in happiness, it may be as simple as adjusting your sleep habits. Technically speaking, REM sleep is the most...

#sleep #happiness #mindfulness #mind body connection #stress management
Diya SenGupta
August 26 2015

3 Quick & Simple Lunch Recipes Using Avocado

Many people stay away from avocados because they're high in fat, but the good news is this is the healthy fat you want to add to your diet, in...

#avocado #recipes #food #vegan recipes
Sylvia Alakusheva
July 24 2015
Food Trends
Sex

Why Taking Charge Of Your Own Pleasure Is The Ultimate Act Of Self-Care

"A lot of women don't reach climax because their bodies stay at a point of tension, without breaking through to the other side to the release of...

#sexuality #tantric sex #sex #self-care #tantra
Psalm Isadora
December 16 2016

I Didn't Want Gray Hair Or Stretch Marks. Here's How They Changed My Life

Because I am a wellness advocate, most people have an image in mind of what my life looks like: what foods are in my pantry, how regimented my workout...

#self-awareness #body image #self-acceptance
Sahsha Campbell-Garbutt
October 15 2015

Feel The Fear & Do It Anyway + 4 Other Secrets To Achieving Your Wildest Dreams

Whether you're starting your own company or trying to achieve another goal, these tips can help you conquer any challenge—no matter how steep.

#career #happiness #abundance #goal setting
Sara Segall
December 15 2016
Food Trends
Functional Food

How To Use Ayurveda To Balance Your Hormones In A Way You Can Actually Stick To

This 5,000-year-old Indian practice will help balance your hormones.

#Ayurveda #hormones #digestion
Jasmine Hemsley
October 6 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR W3LL PEOPLE

6 Ways To Look Like You've Gotten Your Beauty Sleep (Even If You Haven't)

This combination of unique skincare tips and expert makeup instruction will make dull, tired skin look well-rested and radiant.

#makeup #sleep #beauty #happiness #wellness
mindbodygreen
December 14 2016
Spirituality

11 Ways To Create Spaces That Facilitate Moments Of Meaning

For a more spiritual space, draw from the five elements.

#Ayurveda #energy
Erin Rachel Doppelt, M.A.
October 5 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Casper

7 Bedroom Essentials To Guarantee Your Best Sleep Ever

Turn your bedroom into a cozy sanctuary and get your deepest night of rest with these top sleep essentials, including healing crystals, purifying...

#sleep #tea #crystals #peace #relaxation
mindbodygreen
December 12 2016

Happy Birthday, Eleanor Roosevelt! 17 Quotes To Inspire & Embolden You

Sure, Eleanor Roosevelt was the longest-serving first lady (thanks to husband Franklin D. Roosevelt's four terms in office), but she was so much more...

#news #inspiration
Allie White
October 11 2015
Integrative Health

The Surprising Thing That's Putting Your Brain Health At Risk, According To New Research

A new study, published in the journal Neurology, demonstrates the connection between high blood pressure and less gray matter in the brain.

#Heart #stress #brain
Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.
February 5 2019
Functional Food

3 Whole Grains You Should Probably Eat More Often (With Recipes)

Whole grains to add to your pantry and what to make with them.

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #whole foods
Amy Chaplin
November 16 2014
Personal Growth
Spirituality

Books Everyone Needs To Complete Their Spiritual Library

Get ready for some serious enlightenment.

#books #spirituality
Syed Moqaddas
December 9 2016
Women's Health

Thinking Of Changing Birth Control Methods? You Need To Know This First

What you need to know before you go off the pill, including how to time it and how to reduce symptoms like acne and irregular periods.

#acne #hormones
Jolene Brighten, N.D.
February 2 2019