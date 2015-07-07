4533 results for

10 Top NYC Trainers On Their Favorite Pre-Workout Snacks

It seems like everyone has an opinion on what you should or shouldn't eat before a workout. Protein bars have too many calories, energy drinks have...

#training advice #fitness #training how to #training
Gabrielle Frank
July 7 2015

Rise 'N Shine Strawberry-Vanilla Muffins (They're Gluten-Free!)

Oh, how wonderful it would be if every morning started out with muffins this delicious and healthy! They're easy to make and an overnight family...

#ghee #gluten-free recipe #dessert #healthy recipes #coconut milk
Jenny Yelle
May 19 2014
Routines
Mental Health

How To Detox For Better Brain Health

How to detox for better brain health, including infrared sauna, an antioxidant-rich diet, and herbs and supplements.

#cleanse #My Why #brain
Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.
January 14 2019
Functional Food

A Simple Dressing That's Great On Any Salad

As much as I like cooking a fabulous meal to share with friends and family, there are many nights when I just don't feel like messing around in the...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Silvia Bianco
May 16 2014
Routines

This 15-Minute Yoga Flow Will Release Months Of Tension

A practice to get more calm and clarity in your day-to-day.

#yoga poses sequence #anxiety #restorative yoga #My Why
Claire Grieve
January 8 2019
Food Trends
Functional Food
Mental Health
Spirituality

The Ultimate Guide To Your Chakras: What To Eat, Say & Think To Balance Each

Who knew that eggplant helped balance the third eye?

#chakras
Jill Willard
November 9 2016

3 Foods That Promote Beauty From The Inside Out (With Recipes)

Moon Juice's Amanda Chantal Bacon shares three foods she uses to promote beauty from the inside out, plus how to make them.

#nutrition #beauty #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Amanda Chantal Bacon
October 22 2014

9 Things You Need To Know Today (November 8)

The top wellness news including what daylight saving does to your brain, Gwyneth Paltrow's latest business venture, and how researchers are trying to...

#news #news roundup
Leigh Weingus
November 8 2016

3 Reasons To Meditate RIGHT After You Have Coffee

I’ve managed to stick with my meditation practice consistently for the past three years, and the benefits have been enormous. The calming effects have...

#meditation #mind body connection #meditation tricks #mindfulness meditation
Nathan Wiebe
September 7 2015
Functional Food
Spirituality

The Complete Zodiac Guide To 2019. What's In The Stars For You?

Plant your soles on solid ground, but don't take your shoes off and get comfortable just yet.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
January 1 2019
Travel

City Guide: Check Out How Yogi Tara Stiles Does New York

We've got her fave spots to eat, move, and unwind. Check 'em out.

#new york city #City Guide
Tara Stiles
November 4 2016
Motivation
Change-Makers

How Social Media Harms Your Body Image + What To Do About It

Eight years ago, I started a blog with the goal of starting a dialogue around women’s struggles with food and weight. It became a popular interactive...

#personal growth #self-awareness #body image #self-acceptance
Dr. Stacey Rosenfeld
June 19 2014