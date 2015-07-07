4533 results for
10 Top NYC Trainers On Their Favorite Pre-Workout Snacks
It seems like everyone has an opinion on what you should or shouldn't eat before a workout. Protein bars have too many calories, energy drinks have...
Rise 'N Shine Strawberry-Vanilla Muffins (They're Gluten-Free!)
Oh, how wonderful it would be if every morning started out with muffins this delicious and healthy! They're easy to make and an overnight family...
A 10-Minute Yoga Flow To Renew Your Focus & Balance
You'll take the benefits off the mat!
How To Detox For Better Brain Health
How to detox for better brain health, including infrared sauna, an antioxidant-rich diet, and herbs and supplements.
The 2 Tricks I Use To Get Excited About Eating Healthy, Even When I'm Over It
How to turn a diet into a lifestyle.
A Simple Dressing That's Great On Any Salad
As much as I like cooking a fabulous meal to share with friends and family, there are many nights when I just don't feel like messing around in the...
This 15-Minute Yoga Flow Will Release Months Of Tension
A practice to get more calm and clarity in your day-to-day.
OMAD Is The Biggest New Diet Trend For Decreasing Inflammation & Increasing Longevity
But is it safe or effective? A functional doctor explains.
I'm A Holistic Nutritionist. Here's What I Eat In A Day
Avocado is key.
How You Can Rewire Your Brain To Release Physical Pain
Your neurology is so powerful: Use it to heal.
The Ultimate Guide To Your Chakras: What To Eat, Say & Think To Balance Each
Who knew that eggplant helped balance the third eye?
3 Foods That Promote Beauty From The Inside Out (With Recipes)
Moon Juice's Amanda Chantal Bacon shares three foods she uses to promote beauty from the inside out, plus how to make them.
9 Things You Need To Know Today (November 8)
The top wellness news including what daylight saving does to your brain, Gwyneth Paltrow's latest business venture, and how researchers are trying to...
3 Reasons To Meditate RIGHT After You Have Coffee
I’ve managed to stick with my meditation practice consistently for the past three years, and the benefits have been enormous. The calming effects have...
Want A Detox That Will Help Heal Your Gut & Make You Feel WAY Better? We've Got Your Back
Introducing mindbodygreen's New Year's reset.
The Complete Zodiac Guide To 2019. What's In The Stars For You?
Plant your soles on solid ground, but don't take your shoes off and get comfortable just yet.
City Guide: Check Out How Yogi Tara Stiles Does New York
We've got her fave spots to eat, move, and unwind. Check 'em out.
4 Unexpected Truths About Aging You Need To Know
There's a lot you can do.
Shop More Sustainably With This Guide To Eco-Friendly Packaging
Here's what you should be reaching for in stores.
How Social Media Harms Your Body Image + What To Do About It
Eight years ago, I started a blog with the goal of starting a dialogue around women’s struggles with food and weight. It became a popular interactive...