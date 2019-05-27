3278 results for

Beauty
Spirituality

Having Stress Dreams? Here's What They Mean + What To Do

Here's what your dreams mean about you and your life.

#stress
Anna-Karin Björklund, M.A.
May 25 2019
Functional Food

How To Actually Get Out Of Bed For Your Early Morning Workout

Your snooze button doesn't stand a chance.

#fitness
Katya Meyers
February 8 2017

Farmer's Market Summer Smoothie Recipe

We're quickly approaching the last days of Summer, so let's celebrate the season with a green smoothie recipe that uses two of summer's best seasonal...

#healthy recipes #smoothies #vegan #kale #food
Ilene Godofsky
August 31 2013
Recipes

DIY: Slow-Cooker Probiotic Greek Yogurt

Make your own yogurt instead of searching the grocery aisles for the right one.

#gluten-free recipe #wellness #breakfast #snacks #healthy foods
Sarah Wilson
July 6 2014
Parenting

Give Yourself The Gift of Real Self-Care — And What It Actually Means

Self-care can be complicated for moms; here, 5 ways to actually care for yourself, according to the experts.

#Mother's Day #affirmations #motherhood
Alexandra Engler
May 11 2019
Integrative Health
Recipes

Roasted Beets & Pistachios Over Lemony Greek Yogurt

This salad is a visually brilliant and absolutely delicious dish that just happens to be incredibly healthy as well.

#salads #healthy recipes #vegetarian
Sudhir Kandula
January 4 2013
Functional Food

SIBO Was Destroying My Gut. Here's What I Wish I'd Known

What you need to know about the super-common, oft-overlooked ailment.

#gut health #microbiome #probiotics
Phoebe Lapine
January 30 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR EPIC Provisions

What I Eat To Stay Sharp & Energized During 12+ Hour Days

A Full-Time Grad Student Reveals Her Healthiest Habits

#partner #snacks
Katie Lemons
May 8 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Aspiration
Beauty

The Truth About Sensitive vs. Sensitized Skin + What To Do About It

Many people claim to have sensitive skin; here, we explain what it is and what to do about it.

#skin care #inflammation
Alexandra Engler
May 6 2019
Integrative Health

29 Tips To Get Rid Of Dairy (Without Turning To Soy!)

Watch your digestion, allergies, and skin improve!

#digestion
Talia Pollock
June 21 2014
Love
Spirituality

What 6 Months Of Chakra-Balancing Yoga Did For My Career

"Practicing these skills in class has helped me become a happier, more efficient entrepreneur."

#empowerment #confidence #chakras
Andrea Hannah
April 30 2019
Recipes

Chocolate-Chia Power Balls: Gluten, Fructose & Dairy Free

These raw food treats make a delicious pick-me-up, and they're chock full of antioxidants, healthy fats, and protein, among other essential nutrients.

#cacao #healthy recipes #chia seed #healthy foods #vegan recipes
Kirsten McCulloch
August 29 2013
Travel

What It Actually Feels Like To Sell All Of Your Possessions

Now, I know that it's easy to forget about what's gone and focus on what's left.

#minimalism
Gee Elliott
January 25 2017
Meditation

How Mindfulness Can Help Us Reset Our Belief System

Discover the person you want to be.

#empowerment #brain
Sah D’Simone
January 22 2017