4 Strategies To Help Yourself Recover From A Major Setback

"The challenges you face do not reflect your value. The way you respond to them, however, does."

#stress #happiness #abundance #spirituality #stress management
Michelle Peña
March 10 2017

Gluten-Free Blueberry Pancakes (Perfect For A Cold Winter Morning!)

These delicious and easy-to-make pancakes are perfect for a cold winter morning. Plus they're packed with good-for-you antioxidants and contain no...

#gluten #gluten-free recipe #breakfast #food
Julia Baldassano
January 5 2014
Functional Food
Integrative Health

10 Ways To Use The Law Of Attraction To Get Exactly What You Want (In Love & Everything Else)

"High-vibration people understand that happiness does not depend upon perfect circumstances. Instead, it's a choice consciously made every single...

#love #relationships #happiness #personal growth #dating
Monica Parikh
October 14 2016
Recipes

A No-Bake Chocolate "Doughnut" That's Actually Healthy!

Make doughnuts work for you instead of cutting them out for good.

#dessert #wellness #chia seed #vegan #breakfast
Jessi Andricks
July 24 2014
Women's Health

Here's How The Keto Diet Can Mess With Your Period & Hormones

Here's how the keto diet may affect your hormones and cycle.

#healthy period #ketogenic
Tasha Metcalf
June 15 2019
Recipes

Quinoa Fritters With Garlic Aioli (Gluten-Free!)

If you have some leftover quinoa, then you must try this amazing recipe, which is perfect for brunch, lunch or dinner. It is fairly easy to make and...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Vanessa Vickery
July 23 2014
Parenting

The One Habit To Teach To Raise Kids Who Actively Question Gender

Gender-neutral parenting isn't easy for everyone, but here's one habit EVERY parent can teach.

#empowerment
Bobbi Wegner, Psy.D.
June 10 2019
Love
Beauty
Functional Food
Climate Change

The Definitive Eco-Friendly Laundry Guide

Here's how to achieve that fresh scent without the chemicals.

#environmentalism
Emma Loewe
December 9 2016
Sex

This Is Why People Fake Orgasms, Based On Their Personality Type

Why a narcissist fakes it vs. why a committed person fakes it. (And more!)

#news #orgasm
Evan Porter
May 30 2019

Train Your Palate To Love Healthy Food In 3 Steps

Learn how to love your food and change your palate.

#food as medicine #weight loss #health
Will Clower, PhD
December 4 2016