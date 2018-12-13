4539 results for

Integrative Health

Vitamin C: The Immune-Boosting, Skin-Supporting Nutrient You Should Be Getting Plenty Of

The health benefits of vitamin C, including fighting cancer, colds, and premature aging.

#supplements #anti-aging #antioxidant #immunity
Marvin Singh, M.D.
December 13 2018
Functional Food

7 Ways To Wake Up In The Morning — No Caffeine Necessary

Start the day with a buzz—just not from coffee.

#drinks #mbg Brain Health #breakfast #energy
Liz Moody
August 10 2018
Recipes

5 Ways To Make Everyone Want To Be Around You

We live in a world where people often think you have to be really pretty, slim, witty and smart to succeed in life. To get your dream partner. Your...

#happiness #personal growth #goal setting
Nathalie Chantal de Ahna
May 1 2014
Food Trends

Gluten-Free Recipe: Sweet Teff Pancakes

It’s time to switch up your breakfast routine because teff is taking over. Teff is an ancient gluten-free grain that is native to Ethiopia. Each tiny...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Carrie Vandelac
September 23 2013

7 Ways To "Think" Your Way Out Of Physical Pain

That mind-body connection has never been stronger.

#pain #mental health
Joe Tatta, DPT, CNS
October 7 2016

Lemon Johnnycakes With Blueberry Syrup (Vegan & Gluten-Free!)

Breakfast can be a challenge on a gluten-free diet. Sometimes gluten-free alternatives to traditional breakfast foods are disappointing — either too...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #food
Rachel Carr
March 30 2014
Wellness Trends

Sweet & Easy Paleo Granola (Vegan, Grain-Free!)

This is a really simple but super tasty granola recipe for us vegan grain-free folks! I cut grains out of my diet recently due to allergies so I've...

#maca #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #wellness #chia seed
Summer Sanders
March 29 2014

Red Velvet (Beet!) Brownies

Skip the red food dye and add some detox-friendly beets to your brownies! A healthy take on the classic dessert, with a rich and creamy cashew...

#gluten-free recipe #dessert #healthy recipes #wellness #vegan
Allison Day
March 28 2014
Functional Food
Wellness Trends

13 Things You Need To Know Today (June 27)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including LeBron James skipping the Olympics.

#news roundup
Leah Vanderveldt
June 27 2016
Food Trends
Integrative Health

Dealing With SIBO? Don't Make One Of These 5 Common Mistakes

Common mistakes when treating small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, including not following a SIBO diet and not retesting to make sure SIBO is gone.

#gut health #digestion #microbiome
Nour Zibdeh, M.S., RDN
November 24 2018

Why This AcroYogi Makes It A Point To Get Upside Down & Sweat Every Single Day

"Even if something in your personal or work life doesn't go spectacularly, if you work out, you go to sleep with some sense of accomplishment."

#AcroYoga
Leigh Weingus
September 28 2016
Spirituality
Home
Motivation
Recipes

DIY: Gluten-Free Pizza Recipe!

Regardless of whether or not you have a gluten or wheat allergy, I highly recommend that you eliminate or reduce the refined flours in your diet.

#gluten #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Brook Nicole
April 15 2013