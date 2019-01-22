4539 results for

Understanding The Four Types Of Digestion Is The KEY To Healing Your Gut

Harness the power of ayurveda to say goodbye to bloating and digestive distress.

#gut health #Ayurveda #digestion
Jasmine Hemsley
January 22 2019

3 Reasons To Meditate RIGHT After You Have Coffee

I’ve managed to stick with my meditation practice consistently for the past three years, and the benefits have been enormous. The calming effects have...

#meditation #mind body connection #meditation tricks #mindfulness meditation
Nathan Wiebe
September 7 2015
Parenting

How Social Media Harms Your Body Image + What To Do About It

Eight years ago, I started a blog with the goal of starting a dialogue around women’s struggles with food and weight. It became a popular interactive...

#personal growth #self-awareness #body image #self-acceptance
Dr. Stacey Rosenfeld
June 19 2014
Mental Health

Out-Of-This-World Blueberry, Vanilla & Maple Raw Tart

Raw desserts offer us all an opportunity to indulge in incredible flavors and textures, without compromising our waistlines.

#dessert #healthy recipes #vegetarian #raw #vegan
Tara Bliss
April 23 2014
Spirituality

The Ultimate Guide To Your Chakras: What To Eat, Say & Think To Balance Each

Who knew that eggplant helped balance the third eye?

#chakras
Jill Willard
November 9 2016
Routines

9 Things You Need To Know Today (November 8)

The top wellness news including what daylight saving does to your brain, Gwyneth Paltrow's latest business venture, and how researchers are trying to...

#news #news roundup
Leigh Weingus
November 8 2016
Mental Health

How To Detox For Better Brain Health

How to detox for better brain health, including infrared sauna, an antioxidant-rich diet, and herbs and supplements.

#cleanse #My Why #brain
Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.
January 14 2019
Spirituality

Why Yoga Is A Spiritual Practice

If you come to the practice of yoga looking only for pleasure, yoga will eventually disappoint you.

#Ashtanga #yoga teacher training #yoga #spirituality
Kino MacGregor
November 11 2013
Parenting

I'm A Yoga Teacher Who's Pregnant With Twins. Here's What I Eat In A Day

Check out how this yoga instructor and busy mom (who's also expecting twins!) stays nourished.

#pregnancy #what I eat in a day #healthy foods #food
Kristin McGee
August 2 2016
Beauty

Why Your Parents May Determine How Fast You Age

We've got to work with what our parents give us.

#news #study #mind body connection #wellness #aging
Emi Boscamp
December 12 2014
Travel

City Guide: Check Out How Yogi Tara Stiles Does New York

We've got her fave spots to eat, move, and unwind. Check 'em out.

#new york city #City Guide
Tara Stiles
November 4 2016

Quinoa & Fennel Salad

Adding freshly chopped lime or lemon flesh to a salad will be a revelation to those who haven’t tried it before. Against the mild and nutty quinoa, it...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods #food
Yotam Ottolenghi
September 30 2014
Routines

This 15-Minute Yoga Flow Will Release Months Of Tension

A practice to get more calm and clarity in your day-to-day.

#yoga poses sequence #anxiety #restorative yoga #My Why
Claire Grieve
January 8 2019