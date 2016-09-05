7216 results for
Use These Essential Oils To Heal Your Thyroid Naturally & Smell Great All Day Long
Your thyroid will thank you for all that spearmint and sandalwood.
Superman Or Caveman: Going Back To Nature To Get Better Results
Ben Greenfield is a global phenomenon, helping people all over the world get fit and strong, fast. In this video from revitalize 2015, he talks to...
How Staying Single For A Year Was My Secret To Finding A Soul Mate
"By focusing on my single self over the past few years, I've identified and satisfied the needs that had sent me scrambling for lovers over and over."
5 Simple Ways to Upgrade Your Breakfast
Add more ease to your day because let's face it, who has time to cook?
Gluten-Free Recipe: No-Bake Granola Bars
They are so versatile!
Vegan "Creamed" Kale With Caramelized Onions
Creamed spinach is one of my favorites side dishes, but I can no longer justify making it using cream. So when I discovered the great taste and health...
Blueberry Sundae Smoothie With Vegan Whipped Cream
One of my favorite things about summer: ice cream sundaes.
7 Gut-Cleansing Foods To Add To Your Diet
A healthy gut is the foundation of a healthy body.
How To Tell Your Partner You Need Alone Time (Without Getting In A Fight)
Everyone needs alone time, even in a strong and healthy relationship.
Tantric Techniques For Simultaneous Orgasms
"Tantra has great tools to help men and women find a meeting point to slow down and match each other's arousal levels."
I Have Bipolar Disorder. Here's How I Stopped Letting It Define Me
"My bipolar disorder colored every relationship I had. It was the filter that people saw me through. Truthfully, at that time, it was the filter I saw...
DIY: Make A Vitamin C Mask To Rejuvenate Your Skin!
Buffered Vitamin C has long been known for its anti-aging and antioxidant powers.
3 Ways To Keep Yoga PEA-CEY In Schools
In response to the recent lawsuit against Encinitas Union School District in California stating that yoga is religious and violates the First...
Be Here Now: How Major Surgery Changed My Outlook
I grew up in a family that strongly believes in the concept “be here now,” a saying from spiritual teacher Ram Dass, and though my family isn’t a...
What You Need To Know About Your Tap Water
What's in your tap water? We all know to buy organic produce but few of us pay enough attention to is what's in the water. In this talk, Dr.
6 Feng Shui Tips To Revitalize Your Home's Energy
There's a scene in the movie Mary Poppins where the children, Jane and Michael, write an advertisement describing their perfect nanny. Even though...
So What CAN You Eat? 6 Foods For Optimal Health
The snapshot of a typical day.
5 Easy Ways To Increase Your Daily Antioxidant Intake
Looking for some simple ways to improve your wellbeing and feel more energized? Increasing your antioxidant intake could help.
How Visualization Helped Me Lose 220 Pounds
In 2001, I weighed over 400 pounds. My weight was the big issue in every area of my life. I was borderline type II diabetic, suffered from elevated...
The #1 Way To Build A Stronger Connection With Your Partner
This is the time of year when we make promises to ourselves. Promises about how we'll make this new year different than the last one. We vow to go to...