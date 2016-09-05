7216 results for

Integrative Health

Superman Or Caveman: Going Back To Nature To Get Better Results

Ben Greenfield is a global phenomenon, helping people all over the world get fit and strong, fast. In this video from revitalize 2015, he talks to...

#personal growth
mindbodygreen
October 22 2015
Love

How Staying Single For A Year Was My Secret To Finding A Soul Mate

"By focusing on my single self over the past few years, I've identified and satisfied the needs that had sent me scrambling for lovers over and over."

#love #relationships #dating #soul mates
Daniel Dowling
August 30 2016
5 Simple Ways to Upgrade Your Breakfast

Add more ease to your day because let's face it, who has time to cook?

#breakfast
mindbodygreen
January 15 2018
Recipes

Vegan "Creamed" Kale With Caramelized Onions

Creamed spinach is one of my favorites side dishes, but I can no longer justify making it using cream. So when I discovered the great taste and health...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Silvia Bianco
February 20 2014
Recipes

Blueberry Sundae Smoothie With Vegan Whipped Cream

One of my favorite things about summer: ice cream sundaes. 

#healthy recipes #smoothies #vegan #food #vegan recipes
Andrea Hood
August 9 2013
Functional Food

7 Gut-Cleansing Foods To Add To Your Diet

A healthy gut is the foundation of a healthy body.

#gut health
Katrine van Wyk
January 6 2015
Love

How To Tell Your Partner You Need Alone Time (Without Getting In A Fight)

Everyone needs alone time, even in a strong and healthy relationship.

#marriage #dating #energy
Carla Marie Manly, Ph.D.
January 6 2015
Sex

Tantric Techniques For Simultaneous Orgasms

"Tantra has great tools to help men and women find a meeting point to slow down and match each other's arousal levels."

#relationships #sexuality #tantric sex #tantra
Psalm Isadora
August 19 2016

I Have Bipolar Disorder. Here's How I Stopped Letting It Define Me

"My bipolar disorder colored every relationship I had. It was the filter that people saw me through. Truthfully, at that time, it was the filter I saw...

#relationships #mental illness #happiness #mental health #personal growth
Lauren Polly
August 18 2016
Beauty

DIY: Make A Vitamin C Mask To Rejuvenate Your Skin!

Buffered Vitamin C has long been known for its anti-aging and antioxidant powers. 

#skin care #Collagen #healthy aging
Megan Porschen
April 3 2013

3 Ways To Keep Yoga PEA-CEY In Schools

In response to the recent lawsuit against Encinitas Union School District in California stating that yoga is religious and violates the First...

#meditation #wellness #yoga #yoga philosophy #spirituality
Rachel Glowacki
March 17 2013

Be Here Now: How Major Surgery Changed My Outlook

I grew up in a family that strongly believes in the concept “be here now,” a saying from spiritual teacher Ram Dass, and though my family isn’t a...

#love #healing #happiness #yoga
Harper Spero
March 15 2013

What You Need To Know About Your Tap Water

What's in your tap water? We all know to buy organic produce but few of us pay enough attention to is what's in the water. In this talk, Dr.

#health
mindbodygreen
June 17 2014

6 Feng Shui Tips To Revitalize Your Home's Energy

There's a scene in the movie Mary Poppins where the children, Jane and Michael, write an advertisement describing their perfect nanny. Even though...

#declutter #abundance #feng shui tips #energy #home
Amanda Gibby Peters
December 31 2014
Functional Food

5 Easy Ways To Increase Your Daily Antioxidant Intake

Looking for some simple ways to improve your wellbeing and feel more energized? Increasing your antioxidant intake could help.

#Herbs #smoothie #supplements #antioxidant #wellness
Rhona Pearce
March 14 2013

How Visualization Helped Me Lose 220 Pounds

In 2001, I weighed over 400 pounds. My weight was the big issue in every area of my life. I was borderline type II diabetic, suffered from elevated...

#stress #visualization #relaxation #weight loss #weight loss success
Jon Gabriel
December 30 2014

The #1 Way To Build A Stronger Connection With Your Partner

This is the time of year when we make promises to ourselves. Promises about how we'll make this new year different than the last one. We vow to go to...

#love #relationships #vulnerability #fear
Sue Johnson, M.A., EdD
December 29 2014