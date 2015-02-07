7216 results for

Meditation
Personal Growth

6 Fears You Need To Master To Be Happy

Our fears keep us locked in our head, and ultimately limit our potential.

#healing #mindfulness #personal growth #inspiration #fear
John Kim, LMFT
April 10 2013
Wellness Trends
Recipes

Minty-Melon Morning Green Juice Recipe

Say goodbye to caffeine and hello to your new morning beverage.

#healthy recipes #juicing #healthy foods #kale #food
Andrea Hood
August 30 2013

A 5-Minute Breathing Exercise To Reduce Stress

In yoga, we try to balance the flows of energy and awareness as we raise prana, or breath. Pranayama ("conscious breathing") creates this balance by...

#stress #breathing #mindfulness #mind body connection #relaxation
Ed Harrold
March 13 2014
Food Trends

The Surprising Ways Grains Are Destroying Your Brain

Why are we desperately losing the battle when it comes to Alzheimer’s disease?

#gluten #healing #personal growth #food
David Perlmutter, M.D.
August 28 2013
Personal Growth

An Exercise in Living with Purpose

"Destiny is not a matter of chance, it is a matter of choice. It is not a thing to be waited for, it is a thing to be achieved."

#abundance #personal growth #goal setting
Michael Edmondson, PhD
July 19 2012

How To Make Love Last In The Age Of Instant Gratification: Dr. Sue Johnson

Can love last forever through the ups and downs of life? Couples therapist Dr. Sue Johnson explains what it really takes to make a relationship work.

#relationships #personal-growth
mindbodygreen
July 13 2014
Sex

3 Tantric Exercises That'll Make You Feel Sexier & More Confident Than Ever

"Put on your big-girl panties and stop waiting for a knight in shining armor to come and make you feel worthy. You need to establish your own worth....

#tantric sex #personal growth #self-care #tantra #self-acceptance
Psalm Isadora
September 16 2016

5 Invigorating Essential Oils + How To Use Them

As a yoga teacher, I love aromatherapy. My favorite way to use essential oils is to place a few drops on the top of my feet before class. That way,...

#healing #aromatherapy #yogis #essential oils
Carole Westerman
January 28 2015
Parenting

How I Finally Got Pregnant Once I Stopped Trying So Hard

We "tried" for two years, and with each month that passed, I became more and more obsessed.

#anxiety #confidence #motherhood
Kaia Roman
January 28 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Target

Your Guide To Reducing Sugar Intake: A Nutritionist Weighs In

Why are Americans still eating an average of 153 grams (the equivalent of more than 6 chocolate bars) of it a day? Nobody knows better than...

#nutrition #partner #clean food #sugar
mindbodygreen
September 13 2016
Love

A Tantric Expert's Secrets To Loving Your Body No Matter What

"You can't just say you're insecure and then make it everyone else's job to make you feel better. You have the power to change."

#relationships #tantric sex #confidence #tantra #self-acceptance
Psalm Isadora
September 9 2016

Want To Fall In Love? Do These 3 Things

Connection. It's something we as humans crave. And for good reason: research tells us that people who have high-quality, long-term relationships enjoy...

#love #relationships #personal growth #compassion #communication
Patricia Thompson, Ph.D.
January 22 2015

5 Surprising Ways To Use The Detoxifying Power Of Activated Charcoal

Activated charcoal is one of the most nontoxic, adsorptive substances known to man. It binds to and eliminates poisons from the body, as well as...

#supplements #toxic #wellness #detox
Naomi Teeter
January 22 2015

6 Ways To Keep Your Detox From Becoming A Drag

There are six common mistakes I see people people make when it comes to moving towards a healthier lifestyle that result in brain fog, swollen glands,...

#fitness #meditation #wellness #detox
Robin Berzin, M.D.
January 21 2015
Healthy Weight

7 Tips to Keep Fit, Lean & Motivated

What is the secret ingredient, beyond calorie reduction and a change in diet?

#fitness #mind body connection #wellness #healthy foods #superfoods
David Starlyte
August 21 2012
Integrative Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Fitbit
Love

3 Essential Things To Keep In Mind For The Best Relationship Of Your Life

Believe it or not, we can deliberately choose to cultivate skills that will help us realize the full potential of our relationships.

#love #relationships #compassion #communication
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
January 19 2015