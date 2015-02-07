7216 results for
5 Beginner Meditations To Help You Relax & Sleep Better
Make it all about the breath.
6 Fears You Need To Master To Be Happy
Our fears keep us locked in our head, and ultimately limit our potential.
Want To Regulate Your Appetite Naturally? Find Out Your Craving Type
All five types are described in detail.
Minty-Melon Morning Green Juice Recipe
Say goodbye to caffeine and hello to your new morning beverage.
A 5-Minute Breathing Exercise To Reduce Stress
In yoga, we try to balance the flows of energy and awareness as we raise prana, or breath. Pranayama ("conscious breathing") creates this balance by...
The Surprising Ways Grains Are Destroying Your Brain
Why are we desperately losing the battle when it comes to Alzheimer’s disease?
An Exercise in Living with Purpose
"Destiny is not a matter of chance, it is a matter of choice. It is not a thing to be waited for, it is a thing to be achieved."
How To Make Love Last In The Age Of Instant Gratification: Dr. Sue Johnson
Can love last forever through the ups and downs of life? Couples therapist Dr. Sue Johnson explains what it really takes to make a relationship work.
3 Tantric Exercises That'll Make You Feel Sexier & More Confident Than Ever
"Put on your big-girl panties and stop waiting for a knight in shining armor to come and make you feel worthy. You need to establish your own worth....
5 Invigorating Essential Oils + How To Use Them
As a yoga teacher, I love aromatherapy. My favorite way to use essential oils is to place a few drops on the top of my feet before class. That way,...
How I Finally Got Pregnant Once I Stopped Trying So Hard
We "tried" for two years, and with each month that passed, I became more and more obsessed.
Your Guide To Reducing Sugar Intake: A Nutritionist Weighs In
Why are Americans still eating an average of 153 grams (the equivalent of more than 6 chocolate bars) of it a day? Nobody knows better than...
A Tantric Expert's Secrets To Loving Your Body No Matter What
"You can't just say you're insecure and then make it everyone else's job to make you feel better. You have the power to change."
Want To Fall In Love? Do These 3 Things
Connection. It's something we as humans crave. And for good reason: research tells us that people who have high-quality, long-term relationships enjoy...
5 Surprising Ways To Use The Detoxifying Power Of Activated Charcoal
Activated charcoal is one of the most nontoxic, adsorptive substances known to man. It binds to and eliminates poisons from the body, as well as...
6 Ways To Keep Your Detox From Becoming A Drag
There are six common mistakes I see people people make when it comes to moving towards a healthier lifestyle that result in brain fog, swollen glands,...
7 Tips to Keep Fit, Lean & Motivated
What is the secret ingredient, beyond calorie reduction and a change in diet?
Use These Essential Oils To Heal Your Thyroid Naturally & Smell Great All Day Long
Your thyroid will thank you for all that spearmint and sandalwood.
How To Stick To Your Resolution When You Want To Quit
It's. That. Time.
3 Essential Things To Keep In Mind For The Best Relationship Of Your Life
Believe it or not, we can deliberately choose to cultivate skills that will help us realize the full potential of our relationships.