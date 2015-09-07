7320 results for
10 Warning Signs Your Marriage Is On Thin Ice
You love your partner, but you're not feeling “in love” anymore. You're fighting more and playing less. Your conversations are about bills and kids...
This Family's Earthy Home Is Filled With The Most Beautiful Crystals We Ever Did See
Here's how to recreate the look.
Meet Dr. Frank Lipman (Video Q & A)
Celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Kevin Bacon have all worked with Dr. Lipman and it's no secret why. His personal blend of...
4 Unexpected Plant-Based Proteins (Recommended By R.D.s)
You might be overlooking these...
I Was Tired, Bloated, & Stressed Out—Here's How I Regained My Health
I discovered that my symptoms — fatigue, mental fog, weight gain, altered periods, and bloating — could all be signs of gut and hormone imbalances
Here's What Happens To Your Brain When You Meditate
4. Your other senses will get a workout.
This Elixir Is Supermodel Elle Macpherson's Secret To Eternal Agelessness
Plus, what she eats for the rest of the day.
7 Things That Happened When I Drank Mushroom Tonic For A Month
Are mushrooms worthy of their superfood status? We find out.
This Is Why You Should Never Eat Meat At Lunch
Hack your lunch for optimal energy in the afternoon.
A 21-Day Detox To Balance Your Hormones & Help You Feel Vibrant
Sometimes it takes more than mere cleaning up of your diet to balance your hormones.
6 Things You Need To Know Today (April 4)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including the smartest hairbrush we've ever seen, an exciting announcement in athleisure, and the simple...
The Three 10-Minute Dinners A Nutritionist Makes On Repeat
Packed with protein and vegetables, you'll want to add these to your regular rotation.
A Celebrity Nutritionist's Favorite Adaptogens For Stress Relief
Traditional medicine is making a serious comeback.
Everything You Need For This 3-Ingredient Longevity Tea Is Already In Your Pantry
Plus, it tastes like spring.
What I Tell My Patients Who Want To Treat Their PCOS
Here’s what I recommend to patients who come to me with PCOS.
10 Reasons Why You Need A Health Coach
The health of Americans is steadily declining despite the amount of money spent on health care, high-technology medicine, and educational efforts....
The Real Reason You Have Chronic Pain + How To Heal It
Chronic pain is the most common problem I see in my clinical practice, and is probably one of the most prevalent causes of visits to the doctor's...
How Interval Training Can Upgrade Your Health & Help You Lose Weight
If you haven't tried it yet, you're missing out.
Have Anxiety? You Need To Do This One-Week Zero Caffeine Test
You might not even realize what role caffeine is playing in your symptoms.
Worrying About Your Sleep Can Cause Insomnia: Here's What To Do Instead
For when you become your own worst sleep enemy.