Love

10 Warning Signs Your Marriage Is On Thin Ice

You love your partner, but you're not feeling “in love” anymore. You're fighting more and playing less. Your conversations are about bills and kids...

#relationships #marriage
Valerie Kolick, M.A.
September 7 2015
Change-Makers

Meet Dr. Frank Lipman (Video Q & A)

Celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Kevin Bacon have all worked with Dr. Lipman and it's no secret why. His personal blend of...

#celebrity #gwyneth paltrow #new york city #wellness #cleanse
Jason Wachob
November 9 2010
Women's Health

I Was Tired, Bloated, & Stressed Out—Here's How I Regained My Health

I discovered that my symptoms — fatigue, mental fog, weight gain, altered periods, and bloating — could all be signs of gut and hormone imbalances

#hormones
Amy Shah, M.D.
October 7 2015
Meditation

Here's What Happens To Your Brain When You Meditate

4. Your other senses will get a workout.

#stress #brain
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
April 7 2017
Food Trends

This Is Why You Should Never Eat Meat At Lunch

Hack your lunch for optimal energy in the afternoon.

#meat #health #energy
Sally Warren, N.D.
April 5 2017
Functional Food

A 21-Day Detox To Balance Your Hormones & Help You Feel Vibrant

Sometimes it takes more than mere cleaning up of your diet to balance your hormones.

#food as medicine #hormones #detox #food
Robyn Srigley
October 5 2015

6 Things You Need To Know Today (April 4)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including the smartest hairbrush we've ever seen, an exciting announcement in athleisure, and the simple...

#news roundup
Emma Loewe
April 4 2017
Recipes

The Three 10-Minute Dinners A Nutritionist Makes On Repeat

Packed with protein and vegetables, you'll want to add these to your regular rotation.

#vegetarian #easy meals #dinner
Jessica Sepel
September 18 2018

What I Tell My Patients Who Want To Treat Their PCOS

Here’s what I recommend to patients who come to me with PCOS.

#hormones #health
Dana Cohen, M.D.
October 2 2015

10 Reasons Why You Need A Health Coach

The health of Americans is steadily declining despite the amount of money spent on health care, high-technology medicine, and educational efforts....

#wellness #personal growth #goal setting
Beth Anderson
January 2 2013

The Real Reason You Have Chronic Pain + How To Heal It

Chronic pain is the most common problem I see in my clinical practice, and is probably one of the most prevalent causes of visits to the doctor's...

#healing #pain #disease #food
Terry Wahls, M.D.
January 8 2015
Mental Health

Have Anxiety? You Need To Do This One-Week Zero Caffeine Test

You might not even realize what role caffeine is playing in your symptoms.

#anxiety #tea #coffee #depression
Ellen Vora, M.D.
September 9 2018