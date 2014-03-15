7173 results for

7 Common Misconceptions About The Paleo Diet

Sometimes referred to as "The Cave Man Diet," the Paleolithic diet focuses on real, pre-agricultural whole foods such as wild-caught seafood, pastured...

#Paleo #protein #wellness #healthy foods #food
David Sciola
March 15 2014
Sex

How Tapping Into My Sexuality At Age 29 Radically Changed My Life

"It's never too late to embrace your sexual energy. Here are the steps that helped me get there—I hope they help you, too."

#body positivity #libido #tantra
Summer Allgyer
May 12 2017
Mental Health

9 Ways Your Life Will Improve When You Declutter

If you’ve ever cleaned out a junk drawer or a stuffed closet in your home and felt an incredible surge of satisfaction, you’ve experienced some of the...

#declutter #feng shui #feng shui tips #home designs
Dana Claudat
November 27 2015
Food Trends

5 Food Trends You Think Are Healthy But Actually Aren’t

When we're told something is "healthy," most of us blindly trust it as fact. If the news says so, it must be right. Right?

#nutrition #superfoods #food #whole foods
Amanda Hayes Morgan
March 6 2015
Mental Health

10 Remedies You Can Find In Your Kitchen (That Actually Work!)

It is that time of year again — cold and flu season! For some of us it's the change in seasons, and for others it's the holiday hustle and bustle.

#food as medicine #cold #flu #food
Kimberly Evans, M.S., R.D.
January 1 2016
Food Trends
Home
Functional Food

5 Foods You Should Eat For Great Health (And How To Enjoy Them!)

Here are five of my favorite healthy foods — AND the ways I like to enjoy them.

#slideshows #turmeric #healthy foods #kale #coconut oil
Danielle Prestejohn
August 22 2013
Healthy Weight
Integrative Health

Feeling Sick? Here's How Many Hours To Sleep Tonight

How to bounce back from a cold, including how many hours to sleep and whether or not to work out.

#sleep #mbgsupplements #immunity
Joni Sweet
January 1 2019

6 Great Reasons To Fall In Love With Olive Oil

As a top importer of the world’s olive oil, the United States has a serious passion for this popular salad topper. America’s olive oil consumption has...

#wellness #fat #olive oil #healthy foods #food
Austin Perlmutter, M.D.
March 11 2014
Home

Detox Your Home With These 5 Easy Changes

Say goodbye to those pesky toxins once and for all.

#plants #detox
Katie Wells
December 30 2018
Motivation
Routines

25 Reasons To Do Yoga Every Single Day

Because you know you can wake up half an hour earlier.

#anxiety #yoga #yoga move #yoga pose relax #insomnia
Lily Russo
May 5 2017
Functional Food
Personal Growth

10 Steps To Manifest Abundance

What's the one mindset shift that will improve your life forever?

#happiness #gratitude #abundance #wellness
Amy Shah, M.D.
February 12 2014
Friendships

The Single Trait That Determines Your Success In Relationships & Attractiveness To Others

Everyone is one of these three "types" in their relationships. Which one are you (and what does that mean for the future of your relationships?)

#friendship #joy #confidence #dating
Emma Seppälä, Ph.D.
May 1 2017