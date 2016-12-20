7216 results for

Integrative Health

Why Stress From 3 Months Ago Might Be Throwing Off Your Period Now

Two naturopaths unpack the stress-period connection, and it's pretty fascinating.

#stress #mbgsupplements #healthy period
Emma Loewe
May 15
Recipes
Beauty

This Is Why You May Have Greasy Hair Right Now, According To Derms

People are experiencing greasier roots right now, and it seemingly spares no scalp type. What gives?

#COVID-19 #news #hair #skin care #mbgsupplements
Jamie Schneider
May 11
PAID CONTENT FOR Applegate

5 Better-For-You Lunch Ideas Your Kids Will Ask For Every Single Day

These school lunch ideas are as easy to make as they are fun to eat.

#lunch #partner
mindbodygreen
September 13 2018
Wellness Trends

7 Steps To Hosting Your Own Wellness Retreat

Turn your virtual community into a meaningful in-person event.

#business #wellness
Rebecca Miller Ffrench
December 16 2016

Why Heavy Metals Could Be Making You Tired: A Doctor Explains

Even the most health-focused people can become inundated with toxins.

#health #toxins at home #detox
Evan Hirsch, M.D.
December 16 2016
Sex

Why Taking Charge Of Your Own Pleasure Is The Ultimate Act Of Self-Care

"A lot of women don't reach climax because their bodies stay at a point of tension, without breaking through to the other side to the release of...

#sexuality #tantric sex #sex #self-care #tantra
Psalm Isadora
December 16 2016
Beauty

Greasy Roots? Here Are 11 Clean & Natural Shampoos For Oily Hair

If you have oily hair and roots, you know how important a good shampoo is.

#hair #skin care #inflammation
Alexandra Engler
May 10
Beauty

The Best Manicure Kits So You Can DIY Flawless Fingernails

Doing your nails at home is a great way to save money, hone a new skill, and, well, ensure all the tools and products you use are safe and clean.

#skin care #healthy aging
Alexandra Engler
May 10
PAID CONTENT FOR HUM Nutrition

The Only Products That Help My Tired Skin And Under Eyes

Shop products that actually help decrease under eye circles and leave skin feeling soft and supple.

#supplements #partner #skin care
Amy Chang
September 12 2018

11 Things You Need To Know Today

All the wellness news you need to know, including America's first wind farm and the amount of weight most college students gain over the course of...

#running #environmentalism #mindfulness #news roundup
Allison Daniels
December 15 2016
Beauty

An Adaptogenic Chocolate Mousse For Beautiful Skin

A dessert with adaptogens, superfoods, and peanut butter—what more could you ask for?

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #dessert #healthy recipes #paleo recipes
Sophie Jaffe
January 15 2017

The Single Most Important Food To Eat For Weight Loss: A Doctor Explains

Traditional thinking suggests carbohydrates are bad for you.

#nutrition #weight loss
Mark Hyman, M.D.
October 26 2015
Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

This transit takes on new meaning during COVID times.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
May 2
PAID CONTENT FOR JUST

How Your Meals Can Be Votes For The Planet

If we want to do everything we can to save the planet we inhabit, we need to change what we're putting on our plates.

#partner #vegetarian #vegan #Planet For All
Chloe Schneider
May 1
Healthy Weight

8 Natural Ways To Boost Your Metabolism

If you think belly fat is a big deal, you're right. And the reasons have nothing to do with vanity.

#nutrition #fat #healthy foods
Dr. Mitchell Gaynor
March 31 2015
Climate Change

The Definitive Eco-Friendly Laundry Guide

Here's how to achieve that fresh scent without the chemicals.

#environmentalism
Emma Loewe
December 9 2016