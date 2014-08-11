7394 results for

Integrative Health

7 Sneaky Foods That Could Be Causing Your Digestive Issues

As a functional medicine practitioner, I see that GI issues are some of the most common problems people face. Here are the foods that might be to...

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
March 17 2016
Wellness Trends
Beauty

Is Screen Time Messing With Your Skin? A Derm's 7-Day Plan For Unplugging

Dr. Murad's 7-day eyes-up-from-your-computer challenge will make your skin glow and your eyes sparkle again. Oh, and you'll feel chill AF.

Dr. Howard Murad
March 10 2017
Sex
Functional Food

9 Nutrients You Need For Great Sleep + How To Get More Of 'Em

There are many factors that can influence a great night's sleep—but one of the most important is eating right. Here's what research shows about the...

Shawn Stevenson
March 15 2016
Integrative Health
Food Trends

On A Budget? These Are The Best Inexpensive, Healthy Foods To Buy At ALDI For 2019

The European grocer is positioned to be the next Trader Joe's.

Liz Moody
December 31 2018

The 4 Food Rules I Give My Patients For Healthy Weight Loss

A sustainable weight-loss plan has to acknowledge that one size does not fit all. That's why I recommend these effective nutrition rules, which can...

Jamé Heskett, M.D.
March 11 2016
Functional Food

11 Healthy Foods Nutritionists Stock In The Freezer

Sticking to a healthy meal plan can be as simple as stocking your kitchen with the right foods.

Gabrielle Frank
August 31 2015
Motivation

Why Stress From Your Childhood Is Hurting Your Health Today + How To Heal

We’ve long known that suffering physical or sexual abuse in childhood negatively affects mental health for life. But recently, researchers have...

Donna Jackson Nakazawa
August 29 2015
Integrative Health

I Had Intense Jaw Pain For Months. Here's What Finally Helped

Acupuncture can help treat TMD by providing pain relief from jaw and neck pain associated with bruxism.

Nicole Hansalik
December 22 2018
Functional Food

Essential Herbs For Autumn Wellness

Ayurvedic teachings remind us to shift our diets with the changing seasons; here are some immune-boosting roots and mushrooms to try this fall.

Aviva Romm, M.D.
October 17 2018