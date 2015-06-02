7394 results for

10 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Zinc

Do you have acne? Do you frequently catch colds that take ages to heal? Have trouble sleeping? These could be signs that you're among the 12% of...

#nutrition #food as medicine #zinc
Nathalie Chantal de Ahna
June 2 2015
Integrative Health

Can't Stop Picking At A Pimple? Here's The Perfect Solution

Why you should stop picking at your blemishes and why acne healing patches can help get your skin back on track.

#acne #inflammation #skin
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
January 22 2019
Functional Food

Queer Eye's Antoni Shares His Top 5 Healthy Cooking Hacks

Including a trick for honey that blew our minds.

#easy meals
Liz Moody
January 21 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Lily's Sweets

Bye, Sugar Cravings: This 21-Day Challenge Will Set You Up For A Healthier Year

There are over 50 synonyms for sugar. Find out how to take that extra step to make sure a food is sugar-free.

#partner #sugar-free #chocolate
mindbodygreen
January 21 2019
Functional Food

I Cycled 7,000 Miles On A Vegan Diet. Here's What It Taught Me

Pedaling across the United States and cranking up steep passes in the European Alps is a big undertaking. Doing so on a vegan diet, however, is...

#plant-based #cycling #vegan
Dakota Gale
March 27 2016
Beauty
Functional Food

10 Things Nutritionists Eat For Breakfast

Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day, but it's also the most challenging.

#clean food #food how to #wellness #food
Gabrielle Frank
September 16 2015
Functional Food

9 Easy Ways To Add Apple Cider Vinegar To Your Diet

From pancakes to cheese dip to tonics, we've got you covered.

#gut health
Liz Moody
February 10 2017
Functional Food
PAID CONTENT FOR Annie's

What I Want My Kids To Know (And Love!) About Comfort Food

"Good" and "bad" foods don't exist in this family's home—here's why.

#partner #easy meals
Nicole Modic
January 17 2019
Personal Growth

The 5 Ways Trauma Might Change You, Based On Your Personality

There is growth after trauma, and it can a beautiful thing.

#news #stress #Purpose #grief
Kelly Gonsalves
November 11 2018

3 Ancient Ayurvedic Rituals To Rock Your Mornings

Beginning the day in an inspiring and invigorating way profoundly impacts your overall health. Ayurveda, the ancient art and science of life from...

#Ayurveda #happiness #digestion #inspiration
Ananta Ripa Ajmera
January 16 2015
Wellness Trends

Why Women Are Not Narcissists For Posting Selfies On Social Media (But Men Might Be...)

Can we please stop assuming people are self-obsessed based on their IG feeds?

#news #technology
Julia Guerra
November 10 2018
Recipes
Mental Health

Social Anxiety Is No Joke: Here Are Expert-Backed Coping Strategies

How to cope with the mental health disorder that affects 6.8% of the U.S. population.

#anxiety #stress #friendship #mbgsupplements #joy
Carina Wolff
April 1
Home
Beauty

Yes, You Can Promote Collagen Production Naturally — Here's How

As the main structural component of the skin, collagen warrants all of the attention it gets. With these 11 skin care tips, you can keep your levels...

#alcohol #sleep #skin care #mbgsupplements #Collagen
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
March 28
Sex
Home