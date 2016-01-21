7394 results for
What Your Type-A Personality Really Means For Your Health
The overachievers who just cannot get themselves to sit down and chill out for a second.
5 Yoga Postures That Could Pose A Threat If Done Incorrectly
Done Incorrectly, These Are The Yoga Poses That Could Spell Serious Problems For Your Health
Are Nuts Actually A Good Snack? A Nutritionist Explains
Before you go nuts, read this.
11 Healthy Eating Secrets From Thailand
"The magic found in Thailand was in the healthy food and culture."
5 Must-Read News Stories You Might've Missed Last Week
The diet that does it all and the protein behind Tom Brady's success.
The Inflammation-Fighting Nutrients Your Body Needs
Food is your inflammation fighter. In fact, the foods you eat will either help feed inflammation or extinguish it.
This Warming Elixir Eliminates Bloat With Every Sip
How can medicine this powerful taste this good?
Mindfulness May Help Relieve Chronic Pain, Study Says
It may even be as effective as therapy for treating chronic pain.
How To Heal Your Adrenals & Thyroid From An Eating Disorder
If you've ever had an eating disorder, you know they come with weird side effects.
8 Mindful Lifestyle Changes To Invite Money & Eliminate Debt
It's a mental game.
The Seven Best Clean Beauty Products At Sephora Under $40
Begin your all-natural skin care journey today!
4 Things Your Tongue Can Tell You
Here's what to look for.
I Tried The Facial Treatment With A Three-Year Waiting List & It Blew My Mind
So this is why people will wait three years for a treatment with Annee de Mamiel.
Here's Exactly What To Do About Brain Fog: A Functional Medicine Expert Explains
Do you know what's causing your brain inflammation?
Your Cheat Sheet For Using Nontoxic Cleaners On Everything
It's SO much easier than you think.
How Often You Should Wash Your Hair, According To A Trichologist
Where do you fall on the shampoo spectrum?
This Savory Oatmeal Is The Perfect Grounding, Cleansing Breakfast
It's also gluten-free and vegan!
Can't Stop Picking At A Pimple? Here's The Perfect Solution
Why you should stop picking at your blemishes and why acne healing patches can help get your skin back on track.
Why "Vitamin L" Is The Best Way To Prevent Aging
The headlines grab our attention. A new vitamin, superfood, pose, exercise equipment, or workout that promises to restore our vitality and youth. In...
Can You Lose Weight On A High Carb Vegan Diet?
A registered dietitian explains