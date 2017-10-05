7216 results for

The No. 1 Mistake Healthy People Are Still Making

You eat a plant-based diet, move your body regularly, and have a kick-ass self-care routine. But do you know what's in your supplements?

#supplements #probiotics
mindbodygreen
October 5 2017
This Lesser-Known Yoga Practice Is Arguably The Most Accessible

But what makes it different from other types—and why is it so loved by beginners and advanced yogis alike?

#breath #flexibility #yoga
Amanda Tarlton, RYT-200
February 20
7 Things This Doctor Does Daily For Gut Health

From morning tonics to prebiotic- and probiotic-rich meals, how this doctor and mother maximizes her microbiome every day.

#gut health #partner #digestion #microbiome #probiotics
Amy Shah, M.D.
April 6 2017
Mental Health

Of All The Organs, This One Suffers Most From A Poor Diet

"Day after day, the foods we eat are broken down into nutrients, taken up into the bloodstream, and carried to this organ."

#brain
Lisa Mosconi, Ph.D.
April 9 2018
Functional Food

Benefits Of Hibiscus Tea

Drink up.

#tea
Lisa Hayim
April 9 2018
Integrative Health

7 Steps to Natural Health and Healing

Looking and feeling great on the outside starts with taking responsibility to promote health on the inside, to create synergy between our physical and...

#healing #aromatherapy #gratitude #meditation #mindfulness
Diana Brook
September 28 2012
Is This The New Kombucha? The Wellness Drink You Need To Know About

Move over, kombucha; drinking vinegars are the next best thing for your gut, your immunity, and your energy.

#gut health #cravings #happiness #vinegar #wellness
mindbodygreen
February 23 2017

The Way Yoga Helped Me Cope With My Autoimmune Disease

How one yogi let vulnerability prevail during a health catastrophe.

#healing #disease #fitness #yoga #yoga philosophy
Stephanie MoDavis
May 14 2016
3 Chakra-Healing Practices For A More Compassionate Heart

Step 1: When you get a compliment, really sit in it for a while.

#chakras
Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
February 13
Beauty

Struggling in Silence: Social Media, Sports, & Mental Health

The ESPN journalist and best-selling author of What Made Maddy Run speaks about a teenage tragedy and what we can learn from it.

#mental health #suicide #depression
mindbodygreen
September 16 2017
Integrative Health

I'm A Cardiologist & I Tried A Vegan Keto Diet. Here's What Happened

Plus, the science behind a vegan keto diet.

#vegan #ketogenic
Joel Kahn, M.D.
December 14 2019

6 Things You Need To Know Today (April 7)

All the wellness news from April 7, 2017, including the evolution of pop music, how one New York gym is handling bad news, and what brain scans are...

#news #avocado #music #workout #news roundup
Leigh Weingus
April 7 2017
Women's Health
Learn What Foods Your Body Loves (And Which Ones It Doesn't) With This At-Home Test

With this simple personalized nutrition test, you'll find out what's best for your gut, what foods make your body happy, and what nutrients you...

#nutrition #food as medicine #partner #wellness #digestion
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
April 21 2017
Integrative Health

How These Diabetes Experts Stabilized Their Blood Sugar With Food Alone

In the case of Cyrus Khambatta, Ph.D., and Robby Barbaro, MPH, food truly is medicine.

#Blood Sugar #mbgpodcast #functional nutrition
Jason Wachob
February 4
How To Add Hyaluronic Acid To Your Routine This Winter

5 ways to get more of this hydration helper in your skincare regimen and diet.

#partner
Jennifer Tzeses
February 4