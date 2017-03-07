2032 results for

Functional Food

The Surprising Health Benefits Of Cumin & 8 More Ayurvedic Spices

Here's how to incorporate them into your routine.

#Herbs #Ayurveda
Sahara Rose
14 hours ago
Integrative Health
Women's Health

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results

We spoke with a "spice expert" on how supplementation can curb symptoms of PMS.

#supplements #healthy period #turmeric
Christina Coughlin
January 12
Beauty

Greasy Roots? Here Are 11 Clean & Natural Shampoos For Oily Hair

If you have oily hair and roots, you know how important a good shampoo is.

#hair #skin care #inflammation
Alexandra Engler
May 10
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

Your Complete Guide To Having The Healthiest Digestion Ever

What is gut health? A complete guide to digestion, the microbiome, and what can go wrong with gut health.

#gut health #digestion #microbiome #probiotics
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
October 26 2018
Functional Food
Recovery
Integrative Health
Integrative Health
Beauty

Halle Berry's DIY Balancing Mask Is An Easy At-Home Facial: How To Make It

We'll go ahead and presume Halle Berry is high on your list of skin goals.

#news #skin care #diy beauty
Jamie Schneider
August 25
Beauty

Ceramides Decline With Age & The Result? A Dry Complexion — Here's What To Do

As we age, our skin loses natural parts of its structure, these lipids included.

#mbgsupplements #skin care #Collagen #healthy aging
Alexandra Engler
August 20
Integrative Health

8 Science-Backed Things You Can Do Now To Add Years To Your Life

The right diet and lifestyle changes can have a big impact.

#supplements #mbgsupplements
Stephanie Eckelkamp
October 24 2019
Beauty

Painful Burns, Begone: 5 Derm-Approved Remedies To Soothe Sunburns

It's nothing to beat yourself up about—all the more reason to make sure you have a good aprés-sun routine to fall back on.

#skin care #inflammation
Jamie Schneider
June 11
Beauty
Beauty
PAID CONTENT FOR Rightful

How To Relieve Aches & Pains Naturally — The Right Way

Pain affects your whole body, so shouldn't your treatment do the same? Good question.

#pain #partner
Krista Soriano
February 10
Integrative Health

16 Signs It's Time For A Detox

Is your lifestyle overloading your liver?

#wellness #health #detox
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
September 26 2017
Functional Food
Functional Food

4 Bloat-Busting Foods This Naturopathic Doctor Recommends To Her Patients

The simplest options are sometimes the best when it comes to bloat reduction.

#gut health #functional nutrition #superfoods
Olivia Giacomo
July 29