Parenting

7 Insider Tips For Going Gluten-Free

When you or your child first goes gluten-free, shopping, cooking and eating can feel overwhelming. Because small things can make a big difference...

#product reviews #gluten
Partner Post
January 10 2013
Healthy Weight

8 Natural Remedies Every Traveler Should Carry

Regardless or whether you're traveling for business or pleasure, these are good to have on hand, as they might come in handy.

#anxiety #gluten #ginger #wellness #magnesium
Allison Hodge
May 13 2013

Raw Recipe: 5-Minute Savory Mushroom Soup

I don't know about you, but I have fond memories of Campbell's creamy mushroom soup. The decadence, the savory taste, the ease of preparation — all...

#avocado #ginger #healthy recipes #raw #raw foods recipes
Rhea Mehta, Ph.D.
May 2 2013
Personal Growth

The Strange Mystery Of Who Made Kale Famous ... And Why

Our reporter uncovered the previously untold truth of how kale became the country's most popular superfood.

#mbg features
Eve Turow
December 16 2015

5 Tips To Get You Started On A Simple Ayurvedic Cleanse

You’ve been feeling more sluggish and tired lately. Your energy level just isn’t what it used to be. After you eat, all you want to do is take a nap....

#toxic #Ayurveda #cleanse #detox #healthy foods
Premal Patel, M.D.
August 13 2013
Routines
Recipes
Beauty

The Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More

The benefits of the plant go far beyond post-sunburn care.

#hair #skin care #acne #inflammation
Rebecca Dancer
February 7 2013
Functional Food

10 Foods To Keep In Your Kitchen If You Want To Eat Clean

Top 10 pantry essentials these sisters can't live without.

#slideshows #soy #healthy foods #food
Jasmine Hemsley
September 24 2014

Everything You Need To Know About Meditation

Charlie Knoles has been meditating his entire life. In this comprehensive talk, he debunks the biggest myths about meditation, why anyone is capable...

#personal-growth
mindbodygreen
September 25 2014
Integrative Health
Recipes

Raw Chocolate Halloween Recipe "Rest in Peas"

Like increases like, while opposites balance.

#Ayurveda #holidays #Raw Food #raw #chocolate
Ashley Dentino
October 22 2012
Recipes

Pumpkin Pie Chia Seed Pudding

What's round, orange and good for chucking?

#Ayurveda #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Jennifer Vagios
October 5 2012
Wellness Trends
Spirituality

Tonight's Full Snow Moon + Lunar Eclipse Are Charged With Cosmic Power. Here's How To Activate It

Eclipses are harbingers of sweeping change, speeding up inevitable actions and pushing us to look in new directions. So whether or not you're snowed...

#manifestation #astrology
The AstroTwins
February 10 2017
Integrative Health

7 Hormone Imbalances That Could Explain Your Fatigue, Moodiness & Weight Gain

Hormones can't be too high or too low; they have to be just right. That's because hormonal imbalances can cause myriad health issues. Here's what you...

#stress #hormones #sex #health
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
February 10 2016
Personal Growth

17 Wellness Books Worth Reading In 2017

Check out our editors' picks for books to inspire your most satisfying year yet.

#empowerment #manifesting
Allison Daniels
January 23 2017
Recipes

Homemade Cucumber Sorbet

A dairy free dessert.

#healthy recipes #food
Winnie Abramson
August 6 2010