5 Reasons To Eat Raw Foods For That Elusive Golden Glow

Because who doesn't want to glow from the inside out?

#beauty #food as medicine #skin
Anna Mitsios, N.D.
February 5 2016
Integrative Health

The Woman Who's Making Natural Beauty Mainstream (And Affordable)

At mindbodygreen, we get to meet the female entrepreneurs who are passionate about making the world a healthier place. In this new series, we're...

#WellnessWonderWomen #mbg features
Colleen Wachob
January 15 2016
Personal Growth

7 Signs Your Eating Habits Are Too Restrictive

Let's face it: Most approaches to dieting are problematic.

#mindfulness #mind body connection #weight loss
Jean Kristeller
January 11 2016
Recipes
Functional Food

4 Common But Often Undiagnosed Causes Of Fatigue

Did you know that fatigue affects millions of people around the world? There are many reasons for developing fatigue, but these are the top four...

#healing #Vitamin D #hormones #wellness
Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
April 24 2013

How To Know If Gluten Is To Blame For Your Acne

I love cooking, baking, and most of all, eating. Unfortunately, I also have a very sensitive digestive system and have to be careful about what I eat....

#gluten #acne #beauty #skin
Hannah Do
December 23 2015
Beauty

A Guide To Collagen Supplements: Benefits For Hair, Skin & More

We consulted some of our leading integrative health experts, skin specialists, and dermatologists to answer your most burning collagen questions.

#gut health #supplements #acne #mbgsupplements #inflammation
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
March 28 2017
Beauty

Why You Should Switch To Natural Deodorant + What You Need To Know

A few years ago, if someone had told me to stop wearing deodorant, I would have looked at them like they were crazy.

#toxic #beauty #diy beauty #cosmetics
Jerra Kelly
December 12 2015

11 Things Nutritionists Order At Mexican Restaurants

Mexican restaurants are great. They typically give you complimentary chips and salsa, hearty portions of guac, and offer large menus with countless...

#nutrition #health #healthy foods
Gabrielle Frank
December 11 2015

Want To Be Less Neurotic? Think More About Death

William James provided a nice little description of neurotic behavior: Imagine it's winter and you’ve woken up in an ice-cold room under a nice warm...

#anxiety #death #mental illness #meditation #wellness
Paula Watkins, PhD
January 17 2014

14 Small Changes That Add Up To Big Results

Now that the holidays are over, it's time to get focused on the new year. Rather than creating a long list of resolutions (which can seem intimidating...

#forgiveness #green tea #personal growth #intention
Tiffany Lester, M.D.
January 7 2014
Functional Food

The 60-Day Reset Diet That Cleared My Skin, Boosted My Energy & Changed My Life

I'd seen autoimmune protocols do wonders in thousands of my patients' lives over the years, and I wanted to see what it could do for me.

#autoimmune #digestion #health #food #food sensitivity
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
November 14 2015
Food Trends
Personal Growth
Functional Food

Yes, Cheese Is A Probiotic Food + 10 Others To Enjoy For Gut Health

These seven foods can pack a powerful probiotic punch into your diet.

#food as medicine #food #probiotics
Lindsay Boyers
October 31 2015

7 Ways To Drink Better, Cleaner Water + More Of It

“Drink more water” is not the sexiest of wellness manifestos. For many people it falls under the category of common sense. Yet many experts site...

#nutrition #environmentalism #water
Phoebe Lapine
April 13 2015

4 Reasons All Psoriasis Sufferers Should Try Chinese Herbs

Psoriasis is a common skin condition where cells build up too quickly creating thick "plaques" on the elbows and other parts of the body. Very often,...

#Herbs #feet #healing #wellness #tips
Antonia Balfour, LAc
April 11 2014

3 Mistakes People Make When They're Trying To Get Healthy

In my work, I meet and speak to hundreds of people who want to get healthy. This scale of contact gives me the ability to see common mistakes and...

#happiness #wellness #weight loss #food
Alice Nicholls
April 7 2014