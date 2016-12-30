1839 results for

From Breakdown To Breakthrough In 3 Easy Steps

A few years ago I left everything I knew behind — a corporate job, a large salary, a dead-end relationship — all in an effort to find true happiness....

#relationships #happiness #personal growth #compassion #depression
Shannon Kaiser
February 21 2013
The 5 Healthiest, Natural Solutions For Acne-Prone Skin

Whether it was during our hormonally turbulent teens, overconsumptive 20s, or as our body chemistry shifts during and after pregnancy and in later...

#acne #beauty #skin
Sitarani Palomar
September 22 2015
Easy Yet Delicious Beginner Green Smoothie Recipe

A delicious and mild beginner green smoothie recipe that will get you started off in the right "green" direction.

#smoothie #avocado #wellness #chia seed #healthy foods
Elizabeth Rider
May 7 2013
Chocolate Walnut Cake

Great for a sweet snack or dressed up for an after-dinner delight.

#healthy recipes #vegetarian #vegan #healthy foods #food
Kris Carr
November 2 2012

The Gluten-Free Buckwheat Crepes You Will Want To Make Every Weekend

Danny teases me that I get crushes on grains and flours. It’s true. Teff, millet, and oats — I’ve gone through love affairs with all of them. But...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #breakfast #food
Shauna James Ahern
September 12 2015

A Full-Day Meal Plan Of Anti-Inflammatory Recipes

The link between chronic disease and inflammation based on a poor diet and sedentary lifestyle has been made clear by now, as outlined in an article...

#nutrition #inflammation #healthy recipes #food
Cherie Calbom
March 12 2015
What You Need To Know About Kefir

The ancient drink is making a comeback.

#microbiome #probiotics
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
March 7 2015
I Cut My Wardrobe In Half & It Completely Changed My Life

When I took the time to really think about how every single item I owned made me feel, I realized that an overflowing wardrobe brought me nothing but...

#eco-fashion #mindfulness #fashion
Lucie Thompson
August 26 2015
7 All-Natural Tricks To Look Younger

If you reacted like most women (and even many guys), the first time you spotted a wrinkle, you immediately rushed out and bought hundreds of dollars’...

#beauty #skin #aging
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
August 20 2015
Minimalist Makeover: How Simplifying Your Life Will Bring You Major Happiness

In today's age of tiny homes, Soylent, and capsule wardrobes, you don't have to look far to see minimalism's touch.

#minimalism #personal growth #simplicity #green living
Emma Loewe
November 14 2016
Minty-Melon Morning Green Juice Recipe

Say goodbye to caffeine and hello to your new morning beverage.

#healthy recipes #juicing #healthy foods #kale #food
Andrea Hood
August 30 2013
Vegan Recipe: Too-Good-To-Be-True Avocado Pudding

This chocolate avocado pudding is so good it's sinful. Except that it's not sinful at all. It's gluten free, sugar free and dairy free. No need for...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Julie Weber
August 14 2013