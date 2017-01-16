2339 results for

Functional Food

The Everyday Detox: What Food To Incorporate So You're Always Effortlessly Cleansing

You don't want to DO a detox—you want to LIVE a detoxifying life.

#healthy recipes #detox #healthy foods
Sarah Aldrich
January 16 2017
Healthy Weight

The Ultimate Guide To Boosting Your Metabolism In The New Year

This is what a perfect fat-burning day looks like.

#hormones #metabolism
Anne Marie Crosthwaite
January 14 2018
Recovery

6 Tips To Recover Faster After A Workout

Did you know that proper recovery is as important as exercise when it comes to getting stronger, faster and fitter?

#inflammation #wellness #green tea #yoga #sleeping
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
October 27 2013
Nature
Food Trends

24 Toxic Skin-Care Ingredients + What To Use Instead (Infographic)

Looking at a list of toxic ingredients to avoid in cosmetics, I realized the standard list needed a bit of an update. For example, while parabens are...

#toxic #beauty #skin
Marie Veronique Nadeau
April 24 2015

How My Father's Death Taught Me To Eat Without Guilt

It was a few weeks before Thanksgiving, the biggest (and best) food holiday, and my dad was dying. He lay in his borrowed hospice bed, with a nurse by...

#gratitude #personal growth #cancer #healthy foods #food
Katie Haines
November 20 2013

Power-Up Pesto With An Unexpected Ingredient

This is the ultimate summer pasta salad dish. My sister requests this every time I make a summer feast. Served warm or cold it’s always a crowd...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #vegan #food #vegan recipes
Elizabeth Stein
August 6 2015
Food Trends
Personal Growth

How To Be Alone, But Not Lonely

"You need to know how to be alone and not be defined by another person."

#love #relationships #personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Olivia Johnson
November 18 2013
PAID CONTENT FOR Westin Hotels & Resorts

A Trainer's Essential Checklist For Your Best Summer Runs Yet

What's better than a summer run? Hint: not much.

#empowerment #running #partner
mindbodygreen
June 20 2018

10 "Healthy" Foods That Can Actually Hurt Your Health

When patients first visit my office, I always make it my business to find out not only about their health histories and lifestyle habits, but also...

#gluten #nutrition #food as medicine #fish #soy
Frank Lipman, M.D.
September 1 2014
Off-the-Grid
Recipes
Motivation
Beauty

Is Avocado Oil The New Coconut Oil? I Tested 9 Uses & Here's What I Found

It was only a matter of time before the ubiquitous superfood made its way into beauty cabinets everywhere.

#avocado #beauty #diy beauty #skin #coconut oil
Allie White
November 11 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Perfect Bar
Outdoors

Cleansing Cantaloupe & Mint Smoothie

It's 2014. Gone are the days of cantaloupes stuffed with cottage cheese as the dieter's breakfast staple. It's the age of juices and smoothies, so...

#smoothie #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Jennifer Sweenie
July 16 2014

YouTube Superstar Casey Neistat On De-Stressing & Running

Casey Neistat, YouTube superstar, on diet, de-stressing, and getting some nature.

#wellth
Jason Wachob
February 12 2016