1839 results for

Functional Food
Recipes

Found: A Green Detox Soup That Will Actually Fill You Up

It somehow doesn't taste green at all.

#cleanse
Liz Moody
January 2 2018
Love

My Divorce Taught My More About Love Than My Marriage Ever Did

I expected to feel regret and to build stronger boundaries, but instead I found my heart more open than it had ever been. And shockingly, my divorce,...

#breakup #marriage #divorce
Isabeau Miller
July 10 2014
Beauty

Growing Out Bangs (Did We Hear A Groan?) Doesn't Have To Be That Bad

We spoke with experts on the grow-out process, how to style them easier, and what you can expect during those dreaded awkward phases.

#hair #confidence
Alexandra Engler
June 23
Beauty

Is This Natural-Looking Brow Procedure Worth It For Full Brows? We Investigated

It's an effective, yet gentler technique to give you the full, bushy brows you've always longed for.

#makeup #skin care #inflammation
Jamie Schneider
June 23

6 Fall Ingredients That Are Good For You + How To Use Them

I grew up in the Northeast, picking apples from the local orchards, and grapes from the vines in our backyard. On Saturday mornings, our house would...

#salads #healthy recipes #autumn #healthy foods #whole foods
Lori Kenyon Farley
October 14 2014
Beauty

Blueberry & Chia Anti-Aging Smoothie Recipe

Legend has it that Juan Ponce de Leon searched his whole life for the fountain of youth, but perhaps the answer was right under his feet — in the...

#smoothie #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Sara Vance
July 14 2013
Functional Food
Beauty

Grain-Free, Omega-Rich Flaxseed Bread Recipe

For all the grain-free, low-carb or Paleo folks out there, this is a great flaxseed bread recipe to explore. I've combined many of the elements of...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Simone Durand
August 9 2013
Beauty

I Tried Shaving My Face For Better Skin: Here's What Happened

Myth: Hair grows back thicker and darker.

#skin care
Lindsay Kellner
December 19 2017
Recipes
Off-the-Grid

10 Habits Of People Who Break The Rules But Stay Incredibly Healthy

This is an actual tweet I read from a reputable health site recently:

#healing #nutrition #healthy foods #food
Amy Shah, M.D.
June 30 2014
Recipes

A Smoothie To End All Sugar Cravings

Been eating too much sugar? This delicious smoothie can help. The combination of healthy fat, fiber, and protein keeps blood sugar steady by slowing...

#healthy recipes #smoothies #protein #vegan #sugar
Lisa Gatti
November 28 2013
Recipes
Recipes
Beauty

Need A New Fave Sulfate-Free Shampoo? We've Got You Covered

It's a tent pole of clean beauty: sulfate-free shampoos.

#hair
Alexandra Engler
May 30