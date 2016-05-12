1820 results for

The Inflammation-Fighting Nutrients Your Body Needs

Food is your inflammation fighter. In fact, the foods you eat will either help feed inflammation or extinguish it.

#healing #nutrition #food as medicine #inflammation #health
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
May 12 2016
Recipes

6 Vegan French Recipes To Celebrate Bastille Day (Mais Oui!)

While a French vegan isn't necessarily a rarity, the traditional cuisine seems like the exact opposite of vegan — with its rich cream sauces,...

#recipes #plant-based #vegan #food #vegan recipes
Leah Vanderveldt
July 14 2015

Why Colloidal Silver Could Be The Key To Clear Skin

In this series, we'll spotlight one better-for-you-beauty-buy every week that not only does what it promises to do, but that also upholds the green,...

#acne #beauty #skin #cosmetics
Allie White
January 25 2016
Spirituality

The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse

Use it to connect to the most sentimental, sensitive sides of yourself.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
January 9
Women's Health

These Herbs Can Help You Get Through Labor

Can herbal medicine really help you get through labor?

#Herbs #hormones #pregnancy
Aviva Romm, M.D.
October 10 2018
Integrative Health

I'm A Neuroscientist & Here's What I Do Every Day For Brain Health

Ask yourself, "Is this good for my brain or bad for my brain?"

#sleep #supplements #brain
Daniel Amen, M.D.
January 6
Spirituality

The Complete Zodiac Guide To 2020. What's In The Stars For You?

The Great Conjunction in Aquarius already has astrologers freaking.

#astrology #astrology yearly
The AstroTwins
December 31 2019
Integrative Health
Recipes
Climate Change

5 Power Mantras To Get You Through Any Tough Time

Three years ago, I walked away from a corporate job in advertising to follow my heart and be a writer. Along with my job, I left behind depression,...

#love #anxiety #happiness #personal growth #compassion
Shannon Kaiser
June 10 2013
Recipes

The Perfect Gluten-Free Blini

Blini (the plural of blin) are Russian dollar-size pancakes.

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Silvia Bianco
January 7 2014
Beauty
Love

2-Day Clean Eating Plan To Reboot Between The Holidays

Here's a delicious 2-day meal plan with easy-to-make recipes that will help you reset after the holiday.

#gluten-free recipe #holidays #healthy recipes #vegan #detox
Ilene Godofsky
December 2 2014
Climate Change

How I FINALLY Stopped Wasting Plastic

It doesn't have to be impossible.

#environmentalism
Sacha Dunn
June 30 2017
Functional Food
Integrative Health
4 Fascinating Things We Learned About Adding CBD To Coffee

Read on for the how-to's and must-knows on coffee + CBD.

#partner #CBD #coffee
Krista Soriano
October 30 2019