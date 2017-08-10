24241 results for
Yes, There Is A 'Right' Way To Fight. Here's What You Need To Know
Stonewalling is definitely not on this list.
10 Signs You Have Negative Energy & How To Reverse It
These are the reasons you can't let go of negative energy.
When The World Feels Upside Down, Give This Meditation A Try
"Today I will not break."
8 Tips To Make Grain Withdrawal Easier On Your Mind & Body
It's difficult to cut cold turkey
Turn Your Coffee Habit Into A Healthy Morning Ritual With These 5 Tips
Besides water, what do you put into your body every single day? For many of us, the only other thing we eat/drink religiously is coffee. And often it...
Can't Meditate? Try These 5 Mindful Practices Instead
If “omming” isn’t your thing, there are other ways to experience calm in your life.
8 Spring Vegetable Bowls To Make Your Week Better
Give your bowl a seasonal spin with these recipes.
What SNL's Leslie Jones Can Teach Us About Real-World Wellness
Leslie Jones is no stranger to the limelight when speaking the truth, especially to the masses on social media—and at the gym is no exception.
Natural Remedies For Your All Your Period Woes
Got cramps? We've got 5 remedies.
She Had A Catastrophic Brain Stroke — Here's What She Learned About Self-Image
My appearance had been so important. What now?
Yes, There's A Healthy Way To Disengage From A Conflict With Your Partner
Sometimes the loving thing to do is just walk away.
An All-Ayurvedic Restaurant Just Landed In NYC—Here's A Recipe You Can Make At Home
Ayurvedic cooking doesn't have to be limited to Indian cuisine. Meet the chef applying the ancient cooking technique to Italian cuisine, and more!
Want To Chase Away Bad Vibes? This Is The Only Scent You Need
Given our renewed interest in ancient rituals and authentic ingredients, it’s not surprising that Palo Santo is making a comeback.
The Secret Sweetener This Dessert Queen Uses In Her (Vegan!) Holiday Cookies
This is how NYC's dessert queen makes healthy cookies.
How To Make Your Midday Walk A More Mindful Experience, From A 'Walking Professor'
Turns out, a good long walk is a wellness ritual all its own.
The Incredible Power Of The Breath & How To Tap Into It On Demand
A practitioner breaks down what you need to know to begin your own breathwork practice.
Can Lack Of Sleep Cancel Out Your Workout If You're Trying To Lose Weight?
You might want to read this before you hit the snooze button again.
The Spiritual Secret Weapon That Will Enhance Your Sex Life
It's 50 shades of quartz.
How To Make Yummy, Sugar-Free Juices
There’s something about drinking a green juice that makes my body vibrate on a higher level and the whole world seems to glow a little bit brighter...
3 Supplements mbg's Health Editor Keeps On Hand To Fight Inflammation
Are these in your medicine cabinet?