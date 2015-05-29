15665 results for

Friday Morning Session Two

Can Video Games Keep Your Mind In Shape?Adam Gazzaley, MD, PhD with Jason WachobHow Meditation Can Heal The World (Yes, Really!)James Gordon, MD with...

May 29 2015
Healthy Weight
Outdoors

Should You *Really* Get 10,000 Steps A Day? How To Up Your Daily Step Count

Though it may seem like a high amount of steps, it's pretty doable.

#running #hiking #energy
Jenny McCoy
October 19 2015
Love
PAID CONTENT FOR Foria

Everything You've Wanted To Know About CBD & Sex, Explained

Women Are Using This Plant-Based Arousal Oil For Better Sex & Orgasms—Here’s Why

#partner #CBD
Krista Soriano
February 1 2019
Love
Love

How Do You Feel About Your Feelings? Let's Talk About Meta-Emotions

A meta-emotion mismatch can cause major conflicts in a relationship.

#friendship #marriage #dating
Elizabeth Earnshaw, LMFT
March 16
Functional Food

You'll Want To Steal My Digestion-Friendly Morning Routine

Including her weird secret for taking a perfect poop.

#gut health
Robyn Youkilis
February 13 2018

7 Things You Need To Know Today (March 17)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including why we wear green on St. Patrick's Day, danger facing the Great Barrier Reef, and Seth Meyers'...

#news #news roundup
Elizabeth Inglese
March 17 2017

7 Reasons You’re Exhausted All The Time

Last week I was exhausted. My routine was off, and while I had fun (date nights, wellness events, and a random afternoon excursion), I was exhausted....

#friendship #boundaries #self-care #friendship advice
Amita Patel, LMSW
June 29 2015
Functional Food

Want More Protein & Iron? Try These 5 RD-Approved Pea Protein Powders

Up your plant-based protein intake with these 5 powders.

#protein #vegetarian
Abby Moore
June 21
Nature

5 Toxin-Busting Plants You'll Want Around This Spring

A professional gardener shares his must-haves right now.

#plants #Green Cleaning #toxins at home
Justin Hancock
April 14 2018
Parenting
Routines

Intermittent Fasting? Here's How To Exercise Safely & Effectively

How to make your exercise and eating routine work for you.

#fitness #fitness sequence
Sarah Ellis
March 10 2017
Integrative Health
Personal Growth

8 "Healthy" Things I'm Not Going To Do Anymore

Can we please take a touch step and box jump back and objectively look at the culture we're creating?

#fitness #mind body connection #wellness #personal growth #inspiration
Jennifer Galardi
May 11 2015
Integrative Health

7 Things You Need To Know Today (March 13)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including trouble with sleep tracking, Nike's sports hijab, and global warming developments.

#news #news roundup
Elizabeth Inglese
March 13 2017
Personal Growth

10 Ways To Stop Feeling Like You Need To Be In Control All The Time

Letting go of control means more joy, freedom, peace, connection and support.

#let go #acceptance #attachment #happiness
Lauren Stahl
May 21 2015
Integrative Health

Signs You Might Have A "Leaky Brain" + What To Do About It

It's easy to take for granted what a brilliant biological machine the brain is.

#mental illness #functional medicine
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
July 21 2015