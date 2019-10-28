15261 results for

Mental Health
Food Trends

10 Essential Superfoods From The Paleo Diet

After a 25-year stint as a vegetarian, I very cautiously stepped into unknown territory as I gave the Paleo diet a shot.

Christie Haymond
August 2 2013
Beauty

Why Does My Hair Hurt? The Strange Phenomenon Explained By An Expert

Almost like a sore muscle after a long workout?

Alexandra Engler
December 6 2019
Home

The Ultimate Green Cleaning Routine (That Takes Less Than 30 Minutes)

Ready for the ultimate 20-minute green cleaning routine for the kitchen?

Melissa Maker
March 13 2017
Friendships

3 Ways To Improve Your Relationship That Have Nothing to Do With Your Partner

Focusing on yourself is the best thing you can do for your partner.

Kate Snowise
March 16 2017
Integrative Health
Beauty

I Struggled With Dark Spots For Years & This Finally Cleared My Skin

Now, I truly understand what it means when people say their skin glows.

Jamie Schneider
September 17
Spirituality

Disconnection Has Become An Epidemic But These 4 Exercises Could Help

Change the question from "What is my purpose?" to "How can I best serve the whole?"

Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
August 13 2019
Recipes
Beauty

Are Acids Too Stripping For Your Skin? Try This Beloved Ingredient Instead

Enzymes and acids, while both effectively exfoliate your skin, have slight nuances to keep in mind.

Jamie Schneider
August 30

5 Ways To Turn A "Bad" Yoga Class Into A Learning Experience

Most yoga practitioners have experienced a “bad” class. Maybe the music doesn’t fit with the flow. Maybe the teacher moves the students into a pose...

Sarah Yurch
March 3 2013
Sex

Treat Yourself: A Detox Bath To Give You Glowing Skin

There are a variety of known ways for us to detox, but the general rule is "nutrition in, toxins out." One way I love to do it is with a weekly detox...

Liana Werner-Gray
September 7 2015

The Greatest Barrier To Discovering Your Life's True Purpose

"Life purpose is much bigger than something we need to accomplish or a job that we have. It’s the entire meaning of our being. It’s the reason we eat,...

Mike Iamele
July 5 2017
Love

8 Phrases Women NEED To Stop Saying To Each Other

We have the chance to lead by example and to uplift other women instead of tearing them down.

Shanna Rochon
October 6 2015
Integrative Health

5 Mysterious Symptoms That Might Just Be Dehydration

Stop and think: How much water are you actually drinking?

MaryAnn Jones, HHC
November 13 2017
Home

Is The Energy In Your Home Making You Sad? 5 Ways To Change It

I recommend a few simple steps to ensure you minimize the buildup of negative energy in your home.

Robin Thompson
February 17 2014
Feeling Crazed? Here Are 5 Tips To Stay Mindful During The Holidays

Slow down and savor the moment, the holidays will be over before you know it!

mindbodygreen
December 21 2017