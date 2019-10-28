15261 results for
A Neuroscientist Says We Can Rewire Our Neural Pathways — Here's How
Yes, you can control your own mind.
10 Essential Superfoods From The Paleo Diet
After a 25-year stint as a vegetarian, I very cautiously stepped into unknown territory as I gave the Paleo diet a shot.
Why Does My Hair Hurt? The Strange Phenomenon Explained By An Expert
Almost like a sore muscle after a long workout?
The Ultimate Green Cleaning Routine (That Takes Less Than 30 Minutes)
Ready for the ultimate 20-minute green cleaning routine for the kitchen?
3 Ways To Improve Your Relationship That Have Nothing to Do With Your Partner
Focusing on yourself is the best thing you can do for your partner.
7 Hacks For Reducing Inflammation: A Doctor Explains
The best supplements and more.
7 Qualities Of A Spiritual Relationship
This kind of relationship stands the test of time.
I Struggled With Dark Spots For Years & This Finally Cleared My Skin
Now, I truly understand what it means when people say their skin glows.
Disconnection Has Become An Epidemic But These 4 Exercises Could Help
Change the question from "What is my purpose?" to "How can I best serve the whole?"
This Butternut Squash Soup Has A Secret Immune-Boosting Ingredient
(It also boosts immunity!)
Feeling Anxious? Use These 3 Acupressure Points To Calm Your Nerves, Stat
Nervous energy, be gone.
Are Acids Too Stripping For Your Skin? Try This Beloved Ingredient Instead
Enzymes and acids, while both effectively exfoliate your skin, have slight nuances to keep in mind.
5 Ways To Turn A "Bad" Yoga Class Into A Learning Experience
Most yoga practitioners have experienced a “bad” class. Maybe the music doesn’t fit with the flow. Maybe the teacher moves the students into a pose...
A Therapist Explains 3 Psychological Blocks That Kill Women's Sexual Desire
Plus, how to ditch them.
Treat Yourself: A Detox Bath To Give You Glowing Skin
There are a variety of known ways for us to detox, but the general rule is "nutrition in, toxins out." One way I love to do it is with a weekly detox...
The Greatest Barrier To Discovering Your Life's True Purpose
"Life purpose is much bigger than something we need to accomplish or a job that we have. It’s the entire meaning of our being. It’s the reason we eat,...
8 Phrases Women NEED To Stop Saying To Each Other
We have the chance to lead by example and to uplift other women instead of tearing them down.
5 Mysterious Symptoms That Might Just Be Dehydration
Stop and think: How much water are you actually drinking?
Is The Energy In Your Home Making You Sad? 5 Ways To Change It
I recommend a few simple steps to ensure you minimize the buildup of negative energy in your home.
Feeling Crazed? Here Are 5 Tips To Stay Mindful During The Holidays
Slow down and savor the moment, the holidays will be over before you know it!