5 Tips To Stop Craving Crappy Food

Do you wish you could stop your cravings for pizza, nachos, chocolate, or takeout? We all want to quit craving foods that make us fat and don’t give...

#stress #cacao #healthy foods #sugar #food
Pooja Mottl
June 24 2014
Women's Health

What My Doctors Didn't Tell Me About Chronic Yeast Infections

I'm turning 25 next month, and I have already had at least 40 vaginal yeast infections.

#healing #disease #personal growth
Brandy Oswald
December 7 2014
Functional Food
Recipes
Recipes

The 6 Best Kale Salads From Instagram This Week

From an Italian iteration by a restaurant in NYC to a vegan caesar from a home kitchen in Toronto, we're getting inspired by these kale salads.

#healthy recipes #kale #food #whole foods
Christina Liva
January 30 2015
Motivation
Spirituality

The Incredible Power Of The Breath & How To Tap Into It On Demand

A practitioner breaks down what you need to know to begin your own breathwork practice.

#breath
Gwen Dittmar
February 16
Functional Food

3 Reasons Why Juice Cleanses Are Awesome

From Day 3 or 4 I begin to wonder why I even eat food.

#smoothie #healing #happiness #mind body connection #wellness
Myk Likhov
March 4 2012
Climate Change

6 Things You Need To Know Today (August 17, 2018)

Including the Glacier National Park fires, U.S. life expectancy dips, and the latest research on weight loss.

#news #news roundup
Emma Loewe
August 17 2018
Home

A Salad That Makes Even The Skeptics Fall In Love With Kale

There are two types of people in the world: those who love kale, and those who haven’t yet tried this recipe. If you’re already part of the kale...

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #kale #food
Daniel Scott
January 29 2014

Supercharge Your Journaling Practice With These Simple Tricks

"Journaling, if nothing else, is about mastering your decisions. Expressing gratitude for your good decisions is how you'll reach mastery."

#manifestation #productivity #abundance #personal growth
Daniel Dowling
February 3 2017
Recipes
Functional Food

Going Keto To Lose Weight Or Balance Blood Sugar? This Doctor Wants You To Think Twice

The ketogenic diet is pretty extreme, so it's important to know the facts before you try it.

#fats #ketogenic
Shivam Joshi, M.D.
July 22 2018
Spirituality
Recipes
Spirituality

I'm A Doctor Who Had COVID: Here's How I Recovered Physically & Mentally

It started out with some muscle soreness, but I just felt like I needed a massage.

#COVID-19 #breath #gratitude #Journey
Anna Yusim, M.D.
May 26
Spirituality

Want To Chase Away Bad Vibes? This Is The Only Scent You Need

Given our renewed interest in ancient rituals and authentic ingredients, it’s not surprising that Palo Santo is making a comeback.

#aromatherapy
Heather Askinosie
May 6 2017
Spirituality
Beauty