I Had Horrible Arthritis. Then I Went Vegan

At 26 years old, I was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis.

#healing #vegan #food
Patrice Herbst
November 7 2014
Motivation

10 Reasons Everyone Should Try Rock Climbing

Are you looking for a great way to get fit without all the suffering and maybe even a little bit of excitement?

#balance #nature #fitness #wellness #weight loss
Aicacia Young
July 31 2014
Beauty

Whiteheads Aren't What You Think: Here's How To Identify & Treat Them

Breakouts, like skin itself, can come in many varieties—some obvious and some less so. Closed comedones fall into the latter category.

#acne #skin care #inflammation
Alexandra Engler
May 19
Integrative Health

How To Believe In Yourself When No One Else Does: Hillary Biscay

Ironman champion Hillary Biscay explains how she went from being a terrible age-group swimmer to a world-class professional athlete. In this talk, she...

#personal-growth
mindbodygreen
August 3 2014
Beauty

Growing Out Bangs (Did We Hear A Groan?) Doesn't Have To Be That Bad

We spoke with experts on the grow-out process, how to style them easier, and what you can expect during those dreaded awkward phases.

#hair #confidence
Alexandra Engler
June 23
Beauty
Personal Growth
Mental Health

Dopamine Fasting Is The Latest Tech Trend You Might Already Be Doing

File this one under: "Trends we've been predicting for years." 

#Wellness Trends 2019 #stress #anxiety #technology
mbg editorial
December 8 2019
Beauty

Is It A Lip Pimple Or A Cold Sore? Here's How To Tell Which One You Have

You might panic-grab for your trusty spot treatment, but wait—is it truly a lip pimple, or could it be a cold sore?

#skin care #acne #inflammation
Jamie Schneider
May 22
Personal Growth
Recipes
Beauty

Eczema On The Face: How To Care For Your Skin Naturally

When we think about inflammatory skin conditions, acne tends to be top of mind. But eczema should be right up there, too.

#skin care #inflammation
Alexandra Engler
October 26 2019

5 Rules That Will Guide You To A Healthy, Happy Belly

Your gastrointestinal tract takes on a lot of stress. If you eat processed foods, those require a lot more work from your digestive system than whole...

#food as medicine #happiness #wellness #digestion #healthy foods
Eva Selhub, M.D.
April 17 2015
Personal Growth

9 Signs Of Emotional Maturity

Here's to self-awareness, self-efficacy and self-esteem

#personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Megan Bruneau, M.A.
February 18 2015
Recipes
Beauty

5 Simple Beauty Products You Can Make From Coconut Oil

You’ll be surprised at how easy it is to incorporate coconut oil into your daily beauty routine!

#slideshows #beauty #wellness #superfoods #coconut oil
Nicole Geraci
April 2 2013
Integrative Health

The One Thing To Do Every Day To Avoid Candida Overgrowth: A Doctor Explains

As a functional medicine doctor, I often see my patients' stress contribute to candida, or an overgrowth of yeast in the gut. Here's how to avoid it.

#stress #health #stress management #microbiome #candida
Amy Myers, M.D.
March 4 2016
Spirituality

The Perfect New Year Mantra For Your Zodiac Sign

These words are simple but so powerful.

#news #astrology
Elizabeth Bobbitt
December 30 2017

How To Read Your Tongue For 3 Key Signs Of Health

Checking up on your health doesn't have to be expensive and time-consuming. Of course, getting a full medical workup with lab tests and imaging is...

#healing #wellness #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Melanie St. Ours
March 16 2015