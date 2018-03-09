23336 results for
Folic Acid Is A Super Vitamin For Pregnancy. Here's Why
Show your body and your baby some love.
7 Science-Backed Things You Can Do To Reduce Your Risk Of Breast Cancer
Science-backed ways to prevent breast cancer, including eating an anti-inflammatory diet, being aware of what kind of birth control you're using, and...
I'm A Therapist & Here Are 6 Things People Get Wrong About Boundaries
It's not just about the things you don't want but also about what you do want.
Are You Washing Your Avocados? You Should Be
A new report from the FDA shows that you should always be washing your avocados to prevent foodborne illness.
The Wellness Hacks This Pro Surfer Swears By For Better Waves & Peace Of Mind
How THIS ROXY surfer cultivates a relationship with wellness while riding the waves of life.
Hemp Oil May Help Strengthen Hair: Here's How Stylists Are Using It
The jury's still out on this haircare hack.
This 3-Day Reset Will Tame The Inflammation That's Causing Your Weight Gain
The crazy thing? It's not just about food.
Move Over Eggplant Parmesan — There's A New Parm Vegetable In Town
I introduce you to the vegetarian classic's trendy, hip cousin.
How To Make A Clean Green Smoothie The Right Way
I know there are a million choices out there for juices and smoothies, not to mention smoothie shops, cleanses, juice blends, books and websites...
Here's How An Integrative Neurologist Treats & Prevents Her Migraines
Stock up on those electrolytes!
What A Food Photographer & Stylist Eats In A Day
Eating the rainbow never looked so good.
18 Ways To Sneak More Plants Into Your Diet
Who said getting your daily dose of greens had to be hard?
We Found A Healthy Swap for EVERY 3 p.m. Craving. You’re Welcome
Read on for six delicious swaps for your afternoon cravings.
Intermittent Fasting? Here's The Right Way To Break Your Fast
What you eat still matters.
This Is How The Keto Diet Can Help Combat You Seasonal Affective Disorder
The trendy diet might do wonders for winter mood.
Eat Your Way To Healthier Skin With These Late Summer Recipes
While wearing SPF is still the best way to avoid sun damage, eating fruits and vegetables will also protect and heal your skin from the inside out.
This Is What A Harvard Geneticist Eats To Look & Feel 10 Years Younger
Plus, the one food he makes "religiously."
In Season Now: 7 Cooling Cucumber Recipes
Cucumbers are the ideal summer food — cooling and hydrating, with a satisfying crunch. They're great for tossing in fresh salads and juices, or...
How Avocados & Bananas Could Save Your Life, According To Science
As if you needed another reason to eat them.
10 Ways To Eat More Dandelion Greens (Especially If You’re Tired Of Kale)
Though it’s not as mainstream as kale or collards, we find dandelion greens to be just as versatile.