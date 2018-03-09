23336 results for

Women's Health
Women's Health

7 Science-Backed Things You Can Do To Reduce Your Risk Of Breast Cancer

Science-backed ways to prevent breast cancer, including eating an anti-inflammatory diet, being aware of what kind of birth control you're using, and...

#inflammation #hormones #cancer
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 25 2018
Friendships

I'm A Therapist & Here Are 6 Things People Get Wrong About Boundaries

It's not just about the things you don't want but also about what you do want.

#friendship #dating #energy
Elizabeth Earnshaw, LMFT
January 2
Functional Food

Are You Washing Your Avocados? You Should Be

A new report from the FDA shows that you should always be washing your avocados to prevent foodborne illness.

#news #avocado
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
December 17 2018
Outdoors

The Wellness Hacks This Pro Surfer Swears By For Better Waves & Peace Of Mind

How THIS ROXY surfer cultivates a relationship with wellness while riding the waves of life.

#empowerment
Krysten Peck
February 24 2018
Beauty
Integrative Health
Recipes

Move Over Eggplant Parmesan — There's A New Parm Vegetable In Town

I introduce you to the vegetarian classic's trendy, hip cousin.

#functional nutrition #vegetarian #easy meals
Jamie Schneider
December 6 2019

How To Make A Clean Green Smoothie The Right Way

I know there are a million choices out there for juices and smoothies, not to mention smoothie shops, cleanses, juice blends, books and websites...

#smoothie #recipes #food as medicine #smoothies #vegan recipes
Candice Kumai
June 25 2015
Integrative Health
Food Trends

18 Ways To Sneak More Plants Into Your Diet

Who said getting your daily dose of greens had to be hard?

#food as medicine #vegetarian #health
Joel Kahn, M.D.
March 4 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Simple Mills

We Found A Healthy Swap for EVERY 3 p.m. Craving. You’re Welcome

Read on for six delicious swaps for your afternoon cravings.

#partner #cravings #food
mindbodygreen
January 8 2019
Integrative Health
Food Trends
Functional Food

Eat Your Way To Healthier Skin With These Late Summer Recipes

While wearing SPF is still the best way to avoid sun damage, eating fruits and vegetables will also protect and heal your skin from the inside out.

#beauty #food as medicine #wellness
Tara Kircher
August 24 2016
Functional Food
Recipes

In Season Now: 7 Cooling Cucumber Recipes

Cucumbers are the ideal summer food — cooling and hydrating, with a satisfying crunch. They're great for tossing in fresh salads and juices, or...

#recipes #food as medicine #food
Leah Vanderveldt
July 2 2015
Functional Food

How Avocados & Bananas Could Save Your Life, According To Science

As if you needed another reason to eat them.

#news
Leigh Weingus
October 12 2017
Functional Food

10 Ways To Eat More Dandelion Greens (Especially If You’re Tired Of Kale)

Though it’s not as mainstream as kale or collards, we find dandelion greens to be just as versatile.

#healthy recipes #food #whole foods
Christina Liva
April 27 2015