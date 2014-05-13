15261 results for
Why Tai Chi Can Help Just About Anyone: A Cardiologist Explains
It was impossible not to enjoy my first Tai Chi practice. Our guide and instructor, Bud, led a hike through glorious red mountains outside St. George,...
This Ayurveda Expert Says Travel Is The Best Money She's Ever Spent
If you can, this wellness expert says spend your money on travel.
A Powerful Breathwork Exercise For Self-Love That Takes Less Than 10 Minutes
Who couldn't use some more self-love, right?
The Secret To Aging Like A French Woman
Ever since I can remember, I’ve been fascinated by people who thrive later in life. Hearing about senior citizens running races, climbing mountains,...
Wear Them, Display Them, Hold Them. How To Use Crystals Every Damn Day
I don' know about you, but carrying a 10-pound hunk of amethyst with me every day isn't exactly feasible.
15 Conscious Choices To Cultivate The Relationship You Want — From Day One
From the moment we started dating, it felt different. And I knew that was because both of us were approaching the relationship the same way. It felt...
20 Tips To Feel Way More Powerful & Confident
Self-esteem boosting tips.
Do You Know What Type Of Moisturizer You Need? This Will Help
Let's have little formulation lesson here.
Muscle-Building Yoga Poses To Boost Performance In These 3 Sports
Yoga is powerful stuff.
Want A Healthy, Radiant Complexion? Try These 5 Essential Oils
I discovered essential oils for skin care several years ago, and was amazed how luminous they made my skin look and feel. An added bonus? Every drop I...
Give Your Entire House An Energy Makeover With These Crystals
Check out how this crystal guru puts her gemstone collection to work at home.
Bye, Sugar Cravings: This 21-Day Challenge Will Set You Up For A Healthier Year
There are over 50 synonyms for sugar. Find out how to take that extra step to make sure a food is sugar-free.
You've Heard Of Micellar Water Before, But Do You Know What It is?
Your new multipurpose cleaner.
The Anticipatory Hangover Cure + 6 Other Beauty Benefits Of Milk Thistle
Milk thistle, a natural herb that has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, is commonly used to detoxify the body, especially the liver.
How To Create A Birth Plan In 5 Steps, According To A Midwife
We know what you might be thinking: What is a birth plan, and what's the point exactly? We've got answers.
How To Repair Your Relationship After A Betrayal
"After a breakup, most people make the mistake of trying to get their partner's attention by engaging in the same sort of behavior that drove the two...
The #1 Nutrition Rule I Live By: A Cardiologist Explains
I've never seen anything come close to the depth of benefits that a plant-based diet provides.
3 Simple Food Changes I Made To Manage My Endometriosis
As an endometriosis expert, I counsel women on the best ways to manage endometriosis, based on my own success. Here are my top three recommended...
12 All-Natural Ways To Boost Your Immune System, According To Experts
Including the most nutritionally potent honey you can buy.
How To Thrive As A Highly Sensitive Person — In ANY Environment
These practical suggestions should be part of any HSP's arsenal.