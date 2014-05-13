15261 results for

Why Tai Chi Can Help Just About Anyone: A Cardiologist Explains

It was impossible not to enjoy my first Tai Chi practice. Our guide and instructor, Bud, led a hike through glorious red mountains outside St. George,...

#tai chi #healing #mindfulness #mind body connection
Joel Kahn, M.D.
May 13 2014
Personal Growth

This Ayurveda Expert Says Travel Is The Best Money She's Ever Spent

If you can, this wellness expert says spend your money on travel.

#Well Spent #Financial Wellness
Alexandra Engler
June 17 2019
Spirituality

The Secret To Aging Like A French Woman

Ever since I can remember, I’ve been fascinated by people who thrive later in life. Hearing about senior citizens running races, climbing mountains,...

#food as medicine #clean food #happiness #how to lose weight #mindfulness
Rebeca Plantier
July 14 2015
Spirituality

Wear Them, Display Them, Hold Them. How To Use Crystals Every Damn Day

I don' know about you, but carrying a 10-pound hunk of amethyst with me every day isn't exactly feasible.

#crystals #infertility #spirituality
Laura Ellis
January 7 2017
Love

15 Conscious Choices To Cultivate The Relationship You Want — From Day One

From the moment we started dating, it felt different. And I knew that was because both of us were approaching the relationship the same way. It felt...

#relationships #happiness #mindfulness #abundance #sex
Amy Baglan
November 9 2015
Personal Growth
Beauty
Routines

Want A Healthy, Radiant Complexion? Try These 5 Essential Oils

I discovered essential oils for skin care several years ago, and was amazed how luminous they made my skin look and feel. An added bonus? Every drop I...

#beauty #skin
Kate Eckman
August 14 2015
Home

Give Your Entire House An Energy Makeover With These Crystals

Check out how this crystal guru puts her gemstone collection to work at home.

#crystals
Heather Askinosie
July 4 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Lily's Sweets

Bye, Sugar Cravings: This 21-Day Challenge Will Set You Up For A Healthier Year

There are over 50 synonyms for sugar. Find out how to take that extra step to make sure a food is sugar-free.

#partner #sugar-free #chocolate
mindbodygreen
January 21 2019
Beauty
Wellness Trends

The Anticipatory Hangover Cure + 6 Other Beauty Benefits Of Milk Thistle

Milk thistle, a natural herb that has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, is commonly used to detoxify the body, especially the liver.

#Herbs #beauty #health
Lindsay Cohn
January 28 2017
Parenting

How To Create A Birth Plan In 5 Steps, According To A Midwife

We know what you might be thinking: What is a birth plan, and what's the point exactly? We've got answers.

#parenting advice #fertility #pregnancy #childbirth #motherhood
Elizabeth Bachner
January 7 2019
Love

How To Repair Your Relationship After A Betrayal

"After a breakup, most people make the mistake of trying to get their partner's attention by engaging in the same sort of behavior that drove the two...

#love #relationships #marriage #personal growth
Rhonda Milrad, LCSW
July 11 2016
Integrative Health

The #1 Nutrition Rule I Live By: A Cardiologist Explains

I've never seen anything come close to the depth of benefits that a plant-based diet provides.

#nutrition #plant-based #health #healthy foods
Dr. Robert Ostfeld
November 23 2015
Functional Food

3 Simple Food Changes I Made To Manage My Endometriosis

As an endometriosis expert, I counsel women on the best ways to manage endometriosis, based on my own success. Here are my top three recommended...

#healing #food as medicine #hormones #health
Melissa Turner
July 7 2016
Integrative Health

How To Thrive As A Highly Sensitive Person — In ANY Environment

These practical suggestions should be part of any HSP's arsenal.

#happiness #personal growth #self-awareness #self-care
Heather Dane
August 16 2016