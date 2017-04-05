23981 results for

The Diet That Will Transform Your Energy Levels & Sex Life

Get the ketogenic diet really get you in the mood?

#functional nutrition #libido
Anna Cabeca, D.O.
April 5 2017
Change-Makers

7 TED Talks That Will Change Your Life (And Hopefully Save The Planet)

It's no wonder they've amassed 8,361,420 views (and counting).

#environmentalism
Emma Loewe
August 24 2017
Integrative Health

My 3-Step Plan For IBS: How I Treated My Digestive Problems

After more than five years of dealing with this, I’ve learned some simple strategies that tend to work really well.

#constipation #digestion
Alexander Heyne
April 30 2015

Exfoliation 101: All You Need To Know To Achieve Your Glow

These are the best ways to exfoliate based on your skin type.

#green beauty #beauty #green living
Sarah Villafranco, M.D.
April 29 2017
Functional Food

The Brownie Recipe That Launched Deliciously Ella's Cookbook Deal

The vegetable based brownies that started it all.

#dessert #vegan #gluten-free
Christina Liva
October 18 2014
Love

How To Get What You Want Out Of Online Dating (Without Letting It Take Over Your Life)

Remember that meeting the mac to your cheese takes time. And don’t forget to look up from your computer or phone once in a while. You never know who...

#love #relationships #marriage
Rhonda Milrad, LCSW
June 6 2016

A Psychic's Action Plan For Staying Grounded (No Matter How Stressful Your Life Is)

Put this otherworldly advice into practice the next time life stresses you out.

#personal growth #spirituality #stress management
Tanya Carroll Richardson
February 27 2017
Mental Health

10 Tips To Get Great Sleep, No Matter How Stressed You Are

Whatever your stress levels, you deserve some shut-eye.

#sleep #stress #anxiety #mbgsupplements
Lauren Noreen
June 23 2014
Recipes

Easy Yet Delicious Beginner Green Smoothie Recipe

A delicious and mild beginner green smoothie recipe that will get you started off in the right "green" direction.

#smoothie #avocado #wellness #chia seed #healthy foods
Elizabeth Rider
May 7 2013
Recipes

I Treated My Favorite High School Teacher For Brain Cancer & It Changed My Perspective On Healing Forever

"When you're young, a teacher is like G-d: wise, powerful, all-knowing. Mr. Thompson was one of those teachers."

#healing #personal growth
Sandra Block
May 1 2017
Personal Growth

4 Chakra Rituals To Help You Speak Up

Cursing to unlock your chakras? You bet.

#empowerment #chakras
Erin Rachel Doppelt, M.A.
January 27 2019

The Best Time To Drink Water To Maximize Energy

You're going to want to get this one right.

#fitness #water #energy
Shawn Stevenson
March 21 2017
Wellness Trends

Meet The Woman Who's Beating Breast Cancer One Run At A Time

And how she's helping her friend beat cancer, too.

#running #fitness #cancer #Journey
Leigh Weingus
September 27 2017
Beauty

Dermalinfusion Facial Review— Here's What It's Really Like

Afterward, I got to see a vial of what actually came out of my pores.

#skin care #acne #inflammation
Lindsay Kellner
November 26 2018
Food Trends

The 10 Biggest Health Food Trends of 2020, From Whole Foods Market

If you thought the food and beverage industry couldn't get more innovative, think again.

#news #functional nutrition
Jamie Schneider
October 21 2019

6 Things You Need To Know Today (August 1, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know including how many more people are riding bikes in New York, how gender equality affects you later in life, and...

#alcohol #news #news roundup #cycling
Leigh Weingus
August 1 2017
Integrative Health

6 Ways To Get Healthier (That Have Nothing To Do With Food)

How to improve your health, including tracking your sleep, detoxing with a dry brush, and finding purpose.

#sleep #stress
Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA
February 15 2019
Climate Change

It's Alive: This "Living Concrete" May Be The Future Of Green Buildings

Researchers in Colorado produced a concrete-like material from bacteria, sand, and a hydrogel.

#news
Eliza Sullivan
January 19
Travel

Quick Tips For Sustainable, Low-Impact Travel

Don't throw your green habits out the window come takeoff.

#environmentalism #climate change
Emma Loewe
February 28 2018