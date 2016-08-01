15379 results for

Love

How Reiki Can Help You Recover From Heartbreak

Reiki is a totally underrated technique for dealing with loss and healing from heartbreak.

#healing #reiki #relationships #happiness #gratitude
Sharna Langlais
May 22 2016
Integrative Health

17 Quick & Easy Ways To Detox For Summer

Because spring and summer are the best times for a light cleanse.

#Herbs #fitness #health #detox
Jasmine Scalesciani-Hawken
June 11 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Evolution Fresh

What You Need To Know About Cold-Pressed Juice

Do you have a juicer gathering dust in your cabinet? Are you confused about the green bottles you see in the hands of starlets and yogis? Have you...

#smoothies #juicing #partnered posts #grocery shopping
mindbodygreen
May 7 2014
Healthy Weight

Trying To Maintain A Healthy Weight? New Study Finds This Tea May Help

The tea, popular in South America, is an alternate source of caffeine that may well be able to add another thing to its benefits list.

#news #tea #superfoods
Eliza Sullivan
December 27 2019

6 Signs Your Digestive Issues Might Actually Be SIBO

Studies show that over 50% of patients diagnosed with IBS actually have an underlying imbalance called small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO)....

#gluten #wellness #healthy foods #food
Jill C. Carnahan, M.D., IFMCP
May 22 2014
Personal Growth

5 Secrets To Aging Gracefully

At 47, I've felt the rumblings of aging unease over the past few years.

#Ayurveda #aging
Debra K
October 11 2015
Integrative Health

Gut Health May Not Be A One-Size-Fits-All Approach, New Study Finds

Our microbiomes may be even more complicated than we thought.

#news #gut health
Jamie Schneider
November 2 2019

5 Words That Will Change Your Life

In my early 20s, I went through a devastating health crisis, which turned out to be a totally life-changing experience. After years of trying to...

#mantra monday
Katrina Love Senn
August 31 2015

You Know You're Ready To Have A Baby When...

Three clarifying questions to ask yourself if you think you're ready to have a baby or to help you decide if you're truly torn.

#childbirth #motherhood #parenting
Amanda Shayne
October 17 2016
Mental Health
Parenting

I'm Scared To Have Kids — But My Biological Clock Is "Ticking"

But somewhere along the line, especially in the last year or so, I began to question this. Do I actually even want kids?

#relationships #marriage #fertility #parenting
Dana Hall
December 8 2015
Mental Health

How I Finally Healed From Binge Eating

First step: Get enough healthy fats.

#healing #food #binge eating
Dawn MacLaughlin
February 25 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Nature Made
Food Trends
Recipes

Raw, Sugar-Free Chocolate Mousse

It could actually make a perfect chocolate smoothie as well.

#smoothies #personal growth #diabetes #candida #chocolate
Pauline Hanuise
December 5 2013

31 Affirmations That Can Transform Your Life

Affirmation simply works. We really can influence our bodies and feelings with techniques designed to hone the mind, like meditation.

#acceptance #happiness #joy #affirmations #inspiration
Silvia Mordini
November 17 2014