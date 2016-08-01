15379 results for
The 4 Foods That Actually Stress You Out + What To Eat Instead: A Doctor Explains
Avoid these stress stimulators.
How Reiki Can Help You Recover From Heartbreak
Reiki is a totally underrated technique for dealing with loss and healing from heartbreak.
So You Were Inspired By revitalize. Here's How To Turn That Into A Habit
Here's the good news: Vacation is a great time to form new habits.
17 Quick & Easy Ways To Detox For Summer
Because spring and summer are the best times for a light cleanse.
What You Need To Know About Cold-Pressed Juice
Do you have a juicer gathering dust in your cabinet? Are you confused about the green bottles you see in the hands of starlets and yogis? Have you...
7 Life-Changing Practices Of Truly Healthy People
They're subtle but effective.
Trying To Maintain A Healthy Weight? New Study Finds This Tea May Help
The tea, popular in South America, is an alternate source of caffeine that may well be able to add another thing to its benefits list.
6 Signs Your Digestive Issues Might Actually Be SIBO
Studies show that over 50% of patients diagnosed with IBS actually have an underlying imbalance called small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO)....
Being Nice Is Overrated (And Other Things Turning 50 Taught Me)
Fifty and feeling fantastic
5 Secrets To Aging Gracefully
At 47, I've felt the rumblings of aging unease over the past few years.
Gut Health May Not Be A One-Size-Fits-All Approach, New Study Finds
Our microbiomes may be even more complicated than we thought.
5 Words That Will Change Your Life
In my early 20s, I went through a devastating health crisis, which turned out to be a totally life-changing experience. After years of trying to...
You Know You're Ready To Have A Baby When...
Three clarifying questions to ask yourself if you think you're ready to have a baby or to help you decide if you're truly torn.
9 Tension-Relieving Yoga Postures To Soothe The Body & Mind
Side effect: Zen.
I'm Scared To Have Kids — But My Biological Clock Is "Ticking"
But somewhere along the line, especially in the last year or so, I began to question this. Do I actually even want kids?
How I Finally Healed From Binge Eating
First step: Get enough healthy fats.
Here’s Exactly How To Get The Vitamin D Your Body Needs
Are you covered?
Are You A Vegetarian Curious About Trying Meat? Here's What You Need To Know
The best diet is one where you listen to what your body needs.
Raw, Sugar-Free Chocolate Mousse
It could actually make a perfect chocolate smoothie as well.
31 Affirmations That Can Transform Your Life
Affirmation simply works. We really can influence our bodies and feelings with techniques designed to hone the mind, like meditation.