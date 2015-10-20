23401 results for
A 1-Day Juice & Smoothie Reset
We all need to hit the reset button from time to time. Our healthy eating habits get away from us, and we realize we’re becoming more and more lax...
How To Take Control Of Your Digestion For Life
Plus, the biggest threats to your gut health explained.
The 5 Components That Make Every Meal Gut-Healing
It's way easier than you'd think.
7 Science-Backed Things You Can Do To Reduce Your Risk Of Breast Cancer
Science-backed ways to prevent breast cancer, including eating an anti-inflammatory diet, being aware of what kind of birth control you're using, and...
5 Super Minerals Your Body Craves For Healthier Skin
Let's talk about the minerals that make you look and feel a whole lot healthier.
We Found A Healthy Swap for EVERY 3 p.m. Craving. You’re Welcome
Read on for six delicious swaps for your afternoon cravings.
I'm A Therapist & Here Are 6 Things People Get Wrong About Boundaries
It's not just about the things you don't want but also about what you do want.
Here's How An Integrative Neurologist Treats & Prevents Her Migraines
Stock up on those electrolytes!
How To Make A Clean Green Smoothie The Right Way
I know there are a million choices out there for juices and smoothies, not to mention smoothie shops, cleanses, juice blends, books and websites...
This 3-Day Reset Will Tame The Inflammation That's Causing Your Weight Gain
The crazy thing? It's not just about food.
Move Over Eggplant Parmesan — There's A New Parm Vegetable In Town
I introduce you to the vegetarian classic's trendy, hip cousin.
You Need To Try The Hormone-Balancing Superfood This Doctor Adds To Her Coffee
It'll give you tons of energy and make your skin glow.
Intermittent Fasting? Here's The Right Way To Break Your Fast
What you eat still matters.
10 Genius Vegan Recipes To Add To Your 4th Of July BBQ Menu
Give your 4th of July barbecue a plant-based makeover!
10 Ways To Eat More Dandelion Greens (Especially If You’re Tired Of Kale)
Though it’s not as mainstream as kale or collards, we find dandelion greens to be just as versatile.
18 Ways To Sneak More Plants Into Your Diet
Who said getting your daily dose of greens had to be hard?
Folic Acid Is A Super Vitamin For Pregnancy. Here's Why
Show your body and your baby some love.
5 Brain-Boosting Kitchen Staples This Integrative Doc Swears By
Adding these simple ingredients to your diet makes a big cognitive difference.
Eat Your Way To Healthier Skin With These Late Summer Recipes
While wearing SPF is still the best way to avoid sun damage, eating fruits and vegetables will also protect and heal your skin from the inside out.
This Is How The Keto Diet Can Help Combat You Seasonal Affective Disorder
The trendy diet might do wonders for winter mood.