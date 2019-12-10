18946 results for

This Is How Fiber In Your Diet Helps Combat Diabetes & Heart Disease

New study shows how eating a high-fiber diet for six months can prevent heart disease and diabetes.

#Heart #news
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 5 2019
The Group That Helped Defeat Plastic Straws Is Going After Water Bottles Now

Who could forget the mass plastic straw exodus of 2018?

#news #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
June 4 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Simple Mills

5 Simple Ways to Upgrade Your Breakfast

Add more ease to your day because let's face it, who has time to cook?

#breakfast
mindbodygreen
January 15 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Kit and Ace

How A Minimalist Wardrobe Made Me Happier & More Productive

How entrepreneur and blogger Jordan Younger stays happy and balanced through minimalism and self-care.

#career #work #wellness #dogs #style
Jordan Younger
October 1 2016

The Most Important Factor For Weight Loss Isn't What You Think

It's that time of year when everyone starts making big plans for their 2015. But so many people aren't able to maintain their new habits further than...

#stress #weight loss #sugar #sleeping
Jeanette Bronée
January 7 2015
How Processed Foods Are Killing You One Bite At A Time

So, you know processed foods are bad for you, right? But do you really know how factory foods deplete your body and mind? Need some additional...

#wellness #GMO #food
Brandon Sewall
May 28 2013
Healthy Weight

Think Weight Loss Is About Calories? This Doctor Disagrees

Weight loss is about WAY more than self-control.

#hormones
Prudence Hall
August 4 2017
The 25 Best Inflammation-Fighting Foods (And How A Food Editor Actually Uses Them Every Day)


The impact of food on inflammation is clear—but actually incorporating those foods into your daily life can be easier said than done. 

#lunch #dessert #inflammation #drinks #easy meals
Liz Moody
September 30 2018

I'm Addicted To Email. Are You?

Hi, my name is Mary Catherine, I’m a yoga teacher, and I’m addicted to email.

#anxiety #addiction #yoga #technology #energy
Mary Catherine Starr
June 4 2013
Getting Too Much Sleep Can Harm Your Health — Here's How Much Is Too Much

New research shows that getting too many hours of sleep can be linked to an increased risk for cardiovascular disease.

#sleep #Heart #Blood Sugar
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
December 8 2018