18946 results for

Integrative Health

Why Hormones Are At The Root Of Your Anxiety + 4 Natural Ways To Heal

Are one of these endocrine imbalances at the root of your anxiety?

#holistic healing #anxiety #supplements #hormones #health
Alisa Vitti
September 7 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Flora Health

5 Super Minerals Your Body Craves For Healthier Skin

Let's talk about the minerals that make you look and feel a whole lot healthier.

#supplements #hair #partner #skin care #Collagen
mindbodygreen
June 1 2019
Healthy Weight
Food Trends

Curious About Ketosis? Here's The Nitty-Gritty On The Keto Diet

What are the health benefits of the ketogenic diet, and how do you do it?

#gut health #fats #hormones #inflammation #ketogenic
Kristi Storoschuk
March 20 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Avocados from Chile

A Moment, Please, For This Mayo-less Avocado Salmon Salad — Here's How To Make It

Skip the mayo to make this nutrition-packed Avocado Salmon Salad you will want to have every day!

#partner #Food with Benefits
mindbodygreen
January 18 2019
Food Trends
Love

I Went To A 'Divorce Spa' To Try To Relax My Way Out Of A Breakup. Here's What Happened

Time may heal all wounds, but this program was supposed to speed the healing process up.

#marriage #divorce
Florence Williams
June 20 2018
Personal Growth
Beauty

The Future Of Skin Health Has Everything To Do With Bacteria

Excerpt from the new book The Whole-Body Microbiome by Jessica Finlay, Ph.D., and Brett Finlay, Ph.D.

#longevity #microbiome
Jessica Finlay, Ph.D.
January 1 2019
Functional Food

Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Making Perfect Corn

It's not really summer until that first ear hits the BBQ.

#snacks #dinner
Liz Moody
May 26 2019
Recipes
Food Trends
Friendships

The 7 Types Of Chemistry + What Each One Means For Your Relationship

Not all chemistry is created equal. Do you and your boo have what it takes to go the distance?

#friendship #dating #soul mates
Annice Star
April 1 2017
Food Trends

Here Are The Best Grain Bowls To Order Out, From Panera To Chipotle

The perfect warming, nourishing fall lunch or dinner.

#vegetarian #easy meals
Liz Moody
November 13 2019
Climate Change

The Latest UN Report Is Terrifying. Here's How We Can Use It As A Force For Good

We have only 12 years to reverse climate change, according to the U.N.

#news #politics #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
October 9 2018

How To Identify The Factors Holding You Back + Break Free Of Them For Good

Beth Weissenberger, co-founder and vice chairman of The Handel Group, gets into the nitty gritty about those insidious internal tendencies that keep...

#happiness #confidence #personal growth #goal setting #self-awareness
mindbodygreen
September 17 2016
Integrative Health

The Gum Disease–Alzheimer's Connection You Need To Know About

New study, published in Science Advances, solidifies the connection between gum disease and Alzheimer's disease.

#news #dental health #Alzheimer's
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
January 24 2019
Integrative Health
Integrative Health