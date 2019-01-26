18946 results for

Functional Food
Functional Food

7 Super Snacks To Keep Handy If You're Trying To Eat Clean

When I'm on the go, I often find myself stranded in less-than-optimal spots for real, whole foods, so planning ahead becomes crucial to remove time,...

#nutrition #wellness #superfoods #food
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
March 9 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Natural Delights™
Travel
Routines
PAID CONTENT FOR Tito's Handmade Vodka

This Company Is Proving That Joy Is All About Paying It Forward

Watch as they upgraded their weekly office Happy Hour to a next-level Harvest Happy Hour.

#alcohol #partner #joy
Krista Soriano
August 1 2019
Mental Health
Change-Makers

7 Things You Need To Know Today (April 27, 2018)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including National Drug Takeback Day, Leo DiCaprio's latest investment, and why heading soccer balls...

#celebrity
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
April 27 2018
Food Trends
Healthy Weight
Beauty
Food Trends

On A Budget? These Are The Best Inexpensive, Healthy Foods To Buy At ALDI For 2019

The European grocer is positioned to be the next Trader Joe's.

#easy meals #breakfast #dinner
Liz Moody
December 31 2018
Integrative Health
Recipes

The Best Anti-Inflammatory Summer Dessert Requires Zero Skill To Make

It's dairy-free, vegan, and you don't need any special equipment.

#dessert #inflammation #easy meals
Liz Moody
July 26 2019

An Open Letter To Everyone Who Eats

I recently wrote an article for this website about why Paleo wasn’t for me. I got a lot of feedback on the piece: much of it was positive, but some of...

#Paleo #eating disorder #wellness #food
Winnie Abramson
May 3 2013
Women's Health
Integrative Health
Beauty

The Gentle Detox Ingredient Your Skin Care Regimen Needs Now

Activated charcoal has never been so hot.

#skin care
Lindsay Kellner
January 2 2018
Personal Growth
Climate Change