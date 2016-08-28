12373 results for
4 Ways Self-Massage Can Help You Kick Emotional Eating Habits & How To Do It
Get back in tune with your body.
11 Encouraging Truths To Accept For A Happier Life
A lesson will appear over and over in your life until it's been learned.
I Believe The Law Of Attraction Is BS: Here's How I Manifested Everything I've Ever Wanted
You are here to share something meaningful, and when you align with that purpose, the universe grants you the tools necessary to help you share your...
Sanitizing Makeup 101: Your Guide To Ensuring Your Products Stay Clean
Keep it clean, folks.
I Love Being Single During This Pandemic: Here's Why
It seems like many people fear singlehood more than COVID itself.
Secrets To Staying Fit Even When It Feels Impossible
Being busy isn't an excuse anymore.
22 Life-Changing Wellness Books To Read This Summer
Check out our editors' picks for books to inspire your most satisfying summer yet.
7 Ways To Wake Up In The Morning — No Caffeine Necessary
Start the day with a buzz—just not from coffee.
These Three Habits Heavily Influence Your Child's Brain Development
And yes, they need ALL three.
Why This Little Area On The Face Always Gets Dry & Red + How To Fix It
There are a few areas of skin that tend to get drier faster than others: knuckles, elbows, corners of the mouth, and—you guessed it—the nose.
How To Read Your Oracle Cards Like A Pro: A Psychic Explains
Yes, they're different from tarot cards.
Esther Perel On The Power Of Fantasy
"Sexuality is instinct or biology. Eroticism is sexuality that is transformed by the human imagination."
The Paradox This Integrative Medicine Doctor Always Sees In Her Patients
There are some skin issues that just seem difficult to fix. Dry, cracked, and irritated skin can come out of nowhere, and sometimes the products...
I Turned My Breath Into Medicine — And It Saved My Life
His health issues were debilitating.
A Turmeric Tonic For Digestion & More Of Jasmine Hemsley's Top Ayurvedic Health Secrets
Try out her go-to turmeric tonic for digestion.
4 Questions To Transform Your Struggles Into Strength
Your life struggles can actually help you
What My Extroverted Daughter Has Taught Me About Life
"She’ll wander over, offering her hand to hold and a smile. It's as simple as that. It's made me realize that what you’re saying doesn’t matter so...
Can Video Games Keep Your Mind In Shape?
Dr. Adam Gazzaley, a doctor and cognitive neuroscientist at University of California, San Fransisco, has spent years researching how playing video...
3 Cortisol-Lowering Habits You Can Totally Incorporate Into Your Busy Week
Controlling stress is way easier said than done. We are here to help!
32 Date Night Ideas For Married Couples, Based On What Mood You're In
From super romantic to super lazy.