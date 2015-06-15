12458 results for

Spirituality
Mental Health
Spirituality

The Spiritual Awakening I Could Never Have Predicted + How It Changed My Life

"It was a moment of profound grace — a great gift that comes unexpectedly from spirit when we are ready for it."

#personal growth #creativity #spirituality
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
September 29 2016
Sex
Beauty

Dermalinfusion Facial Review— Here's What It's Really Like

Afterward, I got to see a vial of what actually came out of my pores.

#skin care #acne #inflammation
Lindsay Kellner
November 26 2018
Integrative Health
Recipes

Yes, You Can Make Nightshade-Free Marinara Sauce — Here's How

If you've been missing your Italian dishes, you'll love this thick, faux-tomato sauce.

#autoimmune #functional nutrition
Jamie Schneider
October 22 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Avocado Green Mattress

Why We All Need To Be Way More Mindful About Online Shopping—And What Would Happen If We Did

Are you an online shopper? Here's what you need to know about the impact of online shopping on the environment.

#partner #environmentalism
Krista Soriano
October 8 2018
Functional Food

A 7-Day Chakra Reset For Your Best Year Ever

With the arrival of a new year, we have a sense of starting fresh. We find the motivation to start new fitness regimens, make commitments to eating...

#healing #happiness #gratitude #abundance #mind body connection
Yogi Cameron
January 2 2016
Personal Growth

3 Simple Practices For More Gratitude & Compassion

It starts with a "thank you."

#gratitude
Caroline Muggia
November 22 2018
Recovery

Do You Bruise Easily? Here's What Your Body Is Trying To Tell You

There are a variety of reasons you might be bruising more easily than your workout BFF.

#skin care #longevity
Samantha Lefave
October 4 2018
Integrative Health
Love

If You're Not Doing These 4 Things, You're Probably Not Resolving Conflict In A Healthy Way

Just remember: We don't need to change people; we just have to become more tolerant, patient, and respect the fact that everyone's different.

#empowerment
Radhika Vachani
October 25 2017
Change-Makers

In Rome, You Can Now Use Plastic Bottles As Bus Fare

A new program in Rome, called Recycle+Travel, allows people to exchange plastic bottles for travel fare.

#news
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 15 2019

Why An Anti-Cancer Diet Matters, But Especially If You're A Millennial

More millennials are getting colorectal cancer, here's how to deal.

#news #food as medicine #health
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
March 3 2017
Personal Growth

The Answer To This One Question Reveals What Kind Of Person You Really Are

"It was that simple. With just one single, straightforward question, all of humanity sorted itself into these categories."

#empowerment #joy #confidence #Journey
Gretchen Rubin
September 12 2017
Beauty

How To Layer Your Skin Care The Right Way

Doing it wrong may be hurting your skin. This rule of thumb will help you figure it out for yourself.

#skin care
Lindsay Kellner
December 12 2018
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

Time to double check those passwords.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
October 23 2017