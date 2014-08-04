19595 results for
Why Should You Eat Organic? 6 Reasons It's The Smarter Choice
Plus, how to tell if your food is organic.
How To Heal A Broken Heart
There's no getting around pain in this life.
How Being An Amputee Taught Me To Love Myself
When I was 17 years-old I was diagnosed with synovial cell sarcoma, a rare form of untreatable cancer. The only way to stop the cells from spreading...
I Found True Love Online (Here's How You Can, Too!)
I signed up for online dating in 2008 after a not-so-subtle suggestion from my mother, who was tired watching me date Mr. Wrong.
12 Reasons To Use Incense
Burning incense is a peaceful act, recalls loving memories in abundance, and compliments my yoga practice,
What I Wish Everyone Knew About Preventing Heart Disease
There are constant reminders that the number-one killer worldwide remains a pressing problem despite advances in medical technology. It's shocking to...
How To Avoid Competing With Your Friends
Try these things rather than comparing yourself to friends.
16 Ways To Avoid Sitting So Much During The Day
OK, you already know you should exercise most days of the week, but did you know that you need to sit less too? Yep! An hour of exercise doesn't buy...
Starting a Self-Practice
The day I started a home yoga practice, also known as 'Self Practice' is the day I had to. No other reason. And that day may be today for you,...
5 Things You Need To Know About Your Blood Type
Do you think knowing your blood type is only important in the event of a transfusion?
6 Ways to Find Your Inner Calm
“When you know better, you do better.”
Stop Feeding Your Fear: 4 Tips to Get What You Want
What do you really want, and why don't you have it yet?
9 Ways To Care For Yourself When Recovering From An Eating Disorder
I've learned ways to dance with the demons that emerge when I compare my current body to a previous one or someone else's, but sometimes it can feel...
Feeling Distracted? These Psychotherapist-Approved Snacks Will Stop Your Scatterbrain
Bioavailable turmeric hummus, anyone?
What's Wakame? 5 Reasons To Add This Super Seaweed To Your Plate
Are super seaweeds the new superfoods?
A Heart-Centered Mantra To Manifest Your Best Mind & Body
Our hearts thrive when they're not being controlled by others.
10 Ways to Manage and Heal Your Skin
From standard acne, to eczema, to psoriasis, to mysterious red bumps that no one seems to be able to diagnose, dermatology is a hot topic.
7 Tips for Staying Healthy at Work
With so much to balance at work, these tips make it easy to stay on track.
7 Essential Ways To Feel More Alive
Empty. Numb. Disconnected. Bored. These are among the most common complaints that permeate people in modern culture, and which I hear every day among...
The Ultimate 3-Day Superfood Detox For Winter
eat he