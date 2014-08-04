19595 results for

Functional Food
Routines

How To Heal A Broken Heart

There's no getting around pain in this life.

#love #healing #relationships #happiness #personal growth
Ally Hamilton
November 5 2013

How Being An Amputee Taught Me To Love Myself

When I was 17 years-old I was diagnosed with synovial cell sarcoma, a rare form of untreatable cancer. The only way to stop the cells from spreading...

#healing #wellness #personal growth #yoga #healthy foods
Gloria Chacon
February 4 2014
Love

I Found True Love Online (Here's How You Can, Too!)

I signed up for online dating in 2008 after a not-so-subtle suggestion from my mother, who was tired watching me date Mr. Wrong.

#love #relationships #personal growth #communication
Katherine Smith
September 12 2014
Integrative Health

12 Reasons To Use Incense

Burning incense is a peaceful act, recalls loving memories in abundance, and compliments my yoga practice,

#healing #meditation #personal growth #yoga
Sara Courter
March 16 2013

What I Wish Everyone Knew About Preventing Heart Disease

There are constant reminders that the number-one killer worldwide remains a pressing problem despite advances in medical technology. It's shocking to...

#stress #death #heart disease #wellness #vegan
Joel Kahn, M.D.
February 13 2014
Friendships

How To Avoid Competing With Your Friends

Try these things rather than comparing yourself to friends.

#friendship #happiness #gratitude #personal growth #communication
Jennifer Blanchard
September 22 2013

16 Ways To Avoid Sitting So Much During The Day

OK, you already know you should exercise most days of the week, but did you know that you need to sit less too? Yep! An hour of exercise doesn't buy...

#healing #fitness #work #wellness
Chris Freytag
March 5 2014
Motivation

Starting a Self-Practice

The day I started a home yoga practice, also known as 'Self Practice' is the day I had to. No other reason. And that day may be today for you,...

#yoga poses sequence #london #yoga poses #new york city #yogis
Lauren Imparato
September 28 2011

5 Things You Need To Know About Your Blood Type

Do you think knowing your blood type is only important in the event of a transfusion?

#personal growth #food
Dr. Peter D’Adamo
July 22 2013
Personal Growth

9 Ways To Care For Yourself When Recovering From An Eating Disorder

I've learned ways to dance with the demons that emerge when I compare my current body to a previous one or someone else's, but sometimes it can feel...

#eating disorder #happiness #personal growth #binge eating
Megan Bruneau, M.A.
September 6 2014
Food Trends
Spirituality

A Heart-Centered Mantra To Manifest Your Best Mind & Body

Our hearts thrive when they're not being controlled by others.

#fitness #mindfulness #wellness #chakras
Dr. Christiane Northrup
January 14 2015
Beauty

10 Ways to Manage and Heal Your Skin

From standard acne, to eczema, to psoriasis, to mysterious red bumps that no one seems to be able to diagnose, dermatology is a hot topic.

#gluten #healing #stress #skin #detox
Dr. Julie Hara
October 15 2012
Integrative Health

7 Tips for Staying Healthy at Work

With so much to balance at work, these tips make it easy to stay on track.

#mindfulness #wellness #goal setting #healthy foods #sugar
Reshma Adwar, DPT
April 24 2012

7 Essential Ways To Feel More Alive

Empty. Numb. Disconnected. Bored. These are among the most common complaints that permeate people in modern culture, and which I hear every day among...

#happiness #joy #nature #inspiration
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
November 10 2014
Recipes