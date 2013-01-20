19448 results for

Recipes

Easy Gluten-Free Pumpkin Bread Recipe

This quick and easy pumpkin bread is the perfect treat to feel cozy and warm in Winter.

#Paleo #gluten #healthy recipes #healthy foods #pumpkin
Kristen Hedges
January 20 2013
Spirituality

Astrology 101: How To Fall In Love With Your Body (According To Your Zodiac Sign)

How can you look and feel like an exalted child of the sun (or fine, just comfortable at the damn pool!) while reveling in the skin you’re in? Read...

#anxiety #body positivity #affirmations #astrology
The AstroTwins
October 13 2017
Love

6 Steps To Bounce Back From A Failed Relationship

A breakup can send you spiraling downward—here's what to do.

#relationships #breakup #personal growth #communication
John Kim, LMFT
August 14 2014
Love

How To Transform Grief Into Gratitude

The date September 12th, 2013 will be indelibly imprinted on my family's emotional scrapbook. It was the day we were awakened at 6am by our cat poking...

#healing #gratitude #personal growth
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
October 4 2013

The Best Cauliflower Mash Ever

Having dealt with chronic digestive issues for years, I've tried many different protocols to feel better. Most have provided little to no improvement...

#Paleo #healthy recipes #personal growth #vegan #vegan recipes
Jen Broyles
March 10 2014
Love

I'm Dating A Man 12 Years Younger. Here's How I Deal With Judgment

I had to get over my own insecurities about being with someone over a decade younger.

#love #relationships #personal growth #self-acceptance
Amanda Laden, MBA
August 5 2015

What Your Skin Reveals About Your Health

Take a second and look at your skin from head to toe. What do you see? Many people observe wrinkles, acne, eczema, uneven rough skin or rosacea....

#toxic #nutrition #acne #beauty #hormones
Megan Kelly
November 26 2014

The One Skill That Could Save Your Relationship

Several years ago I worked with a client I'll call "Vanessa" who described herself this way:

#relationships #personal growth #self-awareness #communication #self-acceptance
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
December 3 2013

Chair Yoga: The Best Way To Practice When Ill, Injured, Or At Work

Have you said or heard this: "I can't do yoga until I feel better or can get to yoga class"? Injury or illness, age or other perceived limitations...

#yoga poses #meditation #wellness #yoga
Stacie Dooreck
May 2 2013
Personal Growth

How To Stop Flaking & Start Your Home Yoga Practice

There are plenty of advantages to practicing in a class. We walk into a space dedicated to yoga (or, at least, physical activity), where, for a set...

#fitness #personal growth #yoga #home
Robert Wolf Petersen
January 12 2014
Personal Growth

I Was A Refugee. Here Are 4 Of The Most Important Life Lessons From That Experience

My heart breaks for the refugees streaming out of Syria, because I understand their pain and loss.

#relationships #personal growth #first-person
Fauzia Burke
January 21 2016
Parenting

Remember Cranberry Juice? 5 Reasons To Drink More Of It

Cranberries are a low calorie food that pack a highly-nutritious punch, with high antioxidant properties and lots of vitamins. Here’s what you can get...

#nutrition #whole foods
Barbara Komorek
April 7 2015

3 Ways To Keep Yoga PEA-CEY In Schools

In response to the recent lawsuit against Encinitas Union School District in California stating that yoga is religious and violates the First...

#meditation #wellness #yoga #yoga philosophy #spirituality
Rachel Glowacki
March 17 2013
Beauty

7 Questions To Ask Before You Start A Rebound Relationship

The desire to give — and receive — love is one of the most fundamental desires that any human can have.

#love #relationships #breakup #mindfulness #personal growth
Suzanne Gelb, PhD, J.D.
March 21 2015
Recipes