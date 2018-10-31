12583 results for

Beauty
Integrative Health
Love

Have An Insecure Attachment Style? Here's How To Combat It

People who are avoidant or anxious in their relationships tend to run into mental health problems. But it doesn't have to be that way.

#news #anxiety #stress #dating #depression
Judy Tsuei
October 31 2018
Integrative Health

The Supplement That Will Help You Get Over Summer Sluggishness

Summer does tend to have something of a lackadaisical feel, no?

#mbgsupplements #healthy aging #energy
Alexandra Engler
July 10
Friendships

5 Traits Of A True Friend

A psychologist's criteria for telling a real friend from a frenemy.

#empowerment #friendship
Debra Campbell, Ph.D.
June 23 2017
Meditation
Beauty

Do You Get Retinol & Retinoid Mixed Up? Same — Here's What To Know

This star skin care item garners as much confusion over its name as it does praise for its efficacy.

#skin care #acne #inflammation #healthy aging
Alexandra Engler
July 8
Mental Health

Why Minimalism Was The Answer To My Anxiety

Could minimalism be the answer to your anxiety?

#anxiety #minimalism
Hanna Pumfrey
June 22 2017
Recipes

The Healthy Chocolate Smoothie Recipe This Nutritionist Swears By

Who doesn't love a nutrient-packed smoothie that tastes like a chocolate frosty?

#mbgsupplements #smoothies
Maggie Michalczyk, R.D.
August 1

Happy Solstice! Meet The Essential Oils You’ll Be Using All Summer Long

We've got the perfect way celebrate the official start of summer.

#aromatherapy #nature
Leigh Winters, M.A., M.S.
June 21 2017
Personal Growth

Manifesting For Skeptics: A Celebrity Life Coach's No-BS Take

"Across the board, all of my clients—even those who remain skeptical—report that the act of manifesting their dreams and goals was a pivotal step in...

#manifestation #abundance #personal growth #Life Coaching
Lauren Handel Zander
June 21 2017
Personal Growth
Spirituality
Spirituality

Is Your Inner Critic Holding You Back? Here's How To Quiet It Once & For All

You created it, and you have the power to heal it too.

#empowerment #journaling #Journey
Athena Laz
February 17 2019
Beauty

Beauty Fans: Here's How You Can Participate In Plastic-Free July

Here's a new challenge to try this summer: Plastic-Free July.

#makeup #hair #skin care
Alexandra Engler
July 5
Beauty

If You Like Tarot & Palm Reading, You're Going To Love Lip Print Reading

We're talking about lipsology, the art and science of lip print reading.

#makeup #affirmations
Alexandra Engler
July 3

I'm A Doctor Who Treats Anxiety. This Is How I Center Myself Every Morning

If you like morning routines, you're in for a treat. This efficient and real ritual is chock-full of gems we can't wait to try.

#anxiety #productivity #meditation
Ellen Vora, M.D.
October 6 2016
Recipes
Beauty

Stinky After A Workout? New Study Finds The Real Cause Of B.O.

There's a reason there's an entire beauty and body care market dedicated to stopping and masking B.O.—no one wants to smell bad.

#news #skin care
Alexandra Engler
July 27
Sex