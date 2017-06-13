18946 results for

Integrative Health

3 Steps I Took To Heal My Gut & Regain My Health

This is how I regained health after a parasite destroyed my gut.

#gut health #food as medicine #microbiome #probiotics
Jamie Morea
June 13 2017
Routines

6 Valuable Life Lessons You Receive From A Breakup

After my breakup and divorce, life was a struggle. My feelings of sadness crushed me, and I felt consumed and controlled by the pain. Furthermore, I...

#healing #breakup #personal growth #divorce #self-acceptance
Vishnu Subramaniam
July 1 2015

11 Natural Tips To Prevent & Recover From Hangovers

With New Year's Eve at our doorstep, and the obligatory celebrations of another year, it's certain that January 1 will find many readers suffering...

#alcohol #holidays #ginger
Joel Kahn, M.D.
December 29 2014
Food Trends
Motivation

7 Free Ways To Fight The Effects Of Aging

Focusing on proactive actions to keep your mind and body balanced.

#happiness #fitness #aging #healthy foods #food
Dr. Agnes Frankel
October 3 2014
Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope: Get Ready, Because Your Loftiest Goals Just Might Become Reality

If ambitious plans seemed to hit a snag over the past five months, don't abandon hope.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
September 3 2018
Routines

When Self-Care Leads To Self-Criticism, Pivot Your Mindset To This

Love is the driving force of life—the experience we all care about most—so seek it everywhere. Seek it in relationships, in your personal passions,...

#happiness #meditation #abundance #personal growth #self-care
Debra Campbell, Ph.D.
June 18 2017
Integrative Health
Love

You'll Go BANANAS For This Super-Simple Snack!

No matter how low my kitchen is on groceries, I always keep the four ingredients in this snack on hand. Sweet, salty and full of protein,...

#cacao #healthy recipes #vegetarian #healthy foods #vegan recipes
Ilene Godofsky
October 11 2013
Functional Food
Wellness Trends

Is "Therapeutic Air" The Next Big Wellness Trend?

Personalized, portable aromatherapy? Count us in.

#aromatherapy #breathing
Cyrena Lee
October 10 2016
Functional Food

5 Foods To Balance Blood Sugar

Eating the proper ratio of fats, proteins, and carbohydrates at every meal keeps blood sugar stable.

#slideshows #digestion #healthy foods #sugar #food
Jodi Geigle
March 12 2013
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

Sweet talker—or fast talker? This Monday, March 13, expressive Mercury glides into agile Aries, turning us all into silver-tongued devils until the...

#relationships #career #friendship #personal growth #dating
The AstroTwins
March 13 2017
Spirituality
Change-Makers

How I Created My Dream Wardrobe Without Buying Any New Clothes

As consumers, the best thing we can do for the environment is to shop for secondhand clothes or clothing made with natural fibers like cotton and...

#money #green living #fashion
Hanna Baror-Padilla
November 9 2015