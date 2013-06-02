18946 results for

Fruit: When To Eat It & When To Avoid It

I love fruit and eat it everyday but am now learning there are specific times we should eat in relation to how we digest it. When you eat fruit, it...

Camilla Thompson
June 2 2013
Personal Growth

OMG Superfood Recipe: Maple-Maca Ice Cream with Chocolate Chips

Once upon a time, I had a full-blown ice cream addiction, and it wasn’t a pretty sight. It was ritualistic summer days of pint-sized fun, the...

Julie Morris
June 21 2012
Integrative Health

I Was Tired ALL The Time: Here's Exactly What I Did To Regain My Energy

How I went from lethargic and depressed to vibrant and full of energy.

Angela Watson Robertson, MBA
November 2 2017
Functional Food
Love

The 10 Commandments Of A Solid, Loving Relationship

These commandments allowed me to break free of toxic dynamics and empowered me to expect — and actively cultivate — new, loving ones.

Sylvia Huang
August 9 2015

16 Fun Ways To Say "I Love You"

Few sentiments carry the kind of weight that the three little words, “I love you,” does. But what happens when you say them so much that they start to...

Allison Cohen, LMFT
July 25 2014
Routines

Want To Teach Yoga? Here's How To Build A Standout Resume

Before taking the leap into the apparel industry and starting my own company, I worked at a big name yoga company for eight years. Part of my job was...

Lisa Greenblatt Binderow
April 14 2015

7 Things You Need To Know Today (September 16)

Today's top wellness news, including the latest on the Flint water cleanup and the real reason it's totally OK to binge-watch TV with your significant...

Emma Loewe
September 16 2016

4 Steps To Giving Nontoxic, Experiential Gifts

Whatever holiday you and yours celebrate this time of the year, chances are pretty good that you're going shopping. Somewhere along the way, cheer and...

Healthy Child Healthy World
December 8 2014

9 Things You Need To Know Today (October 31)

All the wellness new you need to know today including scoop on a popular vegan restaurant, why eating your veggies will keep you young, and the power...

Leigh Weingus
October 31 2016
Integrative Health

7 Myths About Hormones We Should Debunk Right Now

No. 2: Hormones can be easily measured.

Amy Shah, M.D.
October 29 2017

Why You Should Think Twice About That BBQ: A Cardiologist Explains

Without question, a plant-based, whole foods diet is one of the healthiest lifestyle choices you can make. But once your refrigerator is full of...

Joel Kahn, M.D.
June 21 2013

Why It's Healthy To Run Away From Your Problems From Time To Time

Where did we get this idea that when a stressful situation is at hand, we must deal with it by squeezing tighter and keeping an obsessive eye on...

Andrea Bartz
February 9 2017

Top 5 Mistakes Paleo Eaters Make

The Paleo diet movement continues to grow. I find more and more of my patients have heard about it, and some have begun shifting their diets toward...

Terry Wahls, M.D.
January 17 2015

Willpower Won't Help You Eat Better

Many of us have resolved to lose weight or eat better, even though we've failed at these goals in the past. Maybe we had initial success, then a...

Isaac Eliaz, M.D., LAc
April 26 2013
Women's Health

The Birth Control-Libido-Nutrient Connection You Need To Know About

Feeling off on the pill? This is information you need to know.

Jolene Brighten, N.D.
June 27 2017