18946 results for
Fruit: When To Eat It & When To Avoid It
I love fruit and eat it everyday but am now learning there are specific times we should eat in relation to how we digest it. When you eat fruit, it...
mbg's Editors Choose Their All-Time Favorite Wellness Books
Our top picks for all things wellness.
OMG Superfood Recipe: Maple-Maca Ice Cream with Chocolate Chips
Once upon a time, I had a full-blown ice cream addiction, and it wasn’t a pretty sight. It was ritualistic summer days of pint-sized fun, the...
What Your Smile Says About Your Health: A Holistic Dentist Explains
What does your smile say about you?
I Was Tired ALL The Time: Here's Exactly What I Did To Regain My Energy
How I went from lethargic and depressed to vibrant and full of energy.
5 Easy Ways to Bring a Healthy Lunch to Work
It's time to break the cycle.
The 10 Commandments Of A Solid, Loving Relationship
These commandments allowed me to break free of toxic dynamics and empowered me to expect — and actively cultivate — new, loving ones.
16 Fun Ways To Say "I Love You"
Few sentiments carry the kind of weight that the three little words, “I love you,” does. But what happens when you say them so much that they start to...
Want To Teach Yoga? Here's How To Build A Standout Resume
Before taking the leap into the apparel industry and starting my own company, I worked at a big name yoga company for eight years. Part of my job was...
7 Things You Need To Know Today (September 16)
Today's top wellness news, including the latest on the Flint water cleanup and the real reason it's totally OK to binge-watch TV with your significant...
4 Steps To Giving Nontoxic, Experiential Gifts
Whatever holiday you and yours celebrate this time of the year, chances are pretty good that you're going shopping. Somewhere along the way, cheer and...
9 Things You Need To Know Today (October 31)
All the wellness new you need to know today including scoop on a popular vegan restaurant, why eating your veggies will keep you young, and the power...
7 Myths About Hormones We Should Debunk Right Now
No. 2: Hormones can be easily measured.
Why You Should Think Twice About That BBQ: A Cardiologist Explains
Without question, a plant-based, whole foods diet is one of the healthiest lifestyle choices you can make. But once your refrigerator is full of...
Why It's Healthy To Run Away From Your Problems From Time To Time
Where did we get this idea that when a stressful situation is at hand, we must deal with it by squeezing tighter and keeping an obsessive eye on...
Top 5 Mistakes Paleo Eaters Make
The Paleo diet movement continues to grow. I find more and more of my patients have heard about it, and some have begun shifting their diets toward...
7 Things You Can Do This Month To Reduce Inflammation: A Neurologist Explains
Does your lifestyle protect your brain?
Willpower Won't Help You Eat Better
Many of us have resolved to lose weight or eat better, even though we've failed at these goals in the past. Maybe we had initial success, then a...
The Birth Control-Libido-Nutrient Connection You Need To Know About
Feeling off on the pill? This is information you need to know.
The Healing Crystal Latte You Need To Try (And Exactly How To Make It At Home)
Good energy + tons of antioxidants: What else could you need?