19062 results for

Recipes

Yes, Fondue Is Back — But There's A Twist

It doubles as a pasta sauce!

#Blood Sugar
Caroline Muggia
March 15 2019

7 Things That Are Hurting Your Brain & Mood

In my last article, 6 Science-Based Tips For A Healthy & Happy Brain, I gave natural ways to promote optimal mental health. In this article, I want to...

#toxic #wellness #digestion #depression #sugar
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
November 24 2013
Integrative Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Penguin Random House Audio

The One Mistake Parents Make In The Summer

Instead of forcing kids to read books in the summer months—which feels like they’re still in the classroom—why not introduce them to audiobooks?

#books #happiness #parenting advice #mindfulness #parenting
mindbodygreen
July 14 2017

6 Tips That Helped Me Lose 65 Pounds Without Feeling Deprived

Weight loss can actually be easy if you can make a few simple mindset shifts.

#plant-based #weight loss success #food
Annie Markowitz, PhD
August 1 2016

Never Buy Another Beauty Product: Use These 4 Foods Instead

It might make sound mad to raid your kitchen cupboards for beauty essentials, but trust me — once you start experimenting with these wonderful...

#beauty #food
Ella Mills
November 5 2014
Home
Personal Growth

Hitting A Productivity Wall? Here Are A Few Simple Solutions

Once you implement these five things, you'll never look back.

#productivity #happiness #work
Sarah Robinson
July 12 2017
Motivation
Mental Health

I'm An Integrative Psychiatrist: Here Are 9 Things I Recommend Before Antidepressants

Here are 9 things an integrative psychiatrist recommends before antidepressants.

#anxiety #depression
Ellen Vora, M.D.
August 4 2018
Integrative Health

Why I Prescribe Bio-Identical Hormones

Bio-Identical hormone replacement (BHRT) therapy is a safe and effective treatment, when prescribed by an experienced physician.

#hormones #PMS #wellness
Tina Discepola, M.D.
December 24 2013

This Could Be The Reason You're Not Hitting Your Happy Weight

Learn how being your own worst critic can hurt your weight-loss efforts.

#wellness #weight loss #health
Jennifer Plotnek
December 12 2016
Recipes

This Vegan Chocolate Mousse Has A Surprising Secret Ingredient (It's Not Avocado!)

It'll soothe your gut and make your skin glow.

#vegan
Liz Moody
September 17 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR lululemon

Everyone Is Talking About The Immersion. Here's Why

This is a wellness enthusiast's dream!

#friendship #yoga
mindbodygreen
March 29 2018
Functional Food
Integrative Health

Why I Recommend This Diet To Heal Your Gut

Your gut is the very foundation to health. So how do you keep it happy? In functional medicine, the most effective and affordable way to start the...

#healing #health #healthy foods #microbiome #food sensitivity
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
April 22 2016
Home
Beauty

The 8 Essential Tools This Celebrity Makeup Says You Should Have In Your Bag

Here's exactly what you should spend your money on.

#makeup
Katey Denno
March 26 2018

How To Cook Quinoa Perfectly Every Time

When cooked properly, quinoa is one of the most delicious and versatile grains out there. Because of its relatively neutral flavor, quinoa’s subtle...

#gluten #recipes #gluten-free recipe #video #food
Alex Thomopoulos
October 28 2015